Editor’s note: In light of Covid-19 precautions by event planners, this is a list of some of the events that were scheduled to take place this week but have been postponed or canceled.
THURSDAY19
CANDIA, Nightlife: Steve Butler, 6 p.m., Town Cabin Deli & Pub, 285 Old Candia Road. Free. ID: 8309612.
DERRY, Music: The Musical Box, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
DERRY, Music: Celtic Music Concert with Jeff Snow, 6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. Free. ID: 8306370.
MANCHESTER, Home and Garden: March meeting of the Manchester Garden Club: Starting Plants from Seeds, 12:30 p.m., Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St. Free. ID: 7959158.
MANCHESTER, Festival: New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival, 7 p.m., Mara Auditorium, Webster Hall, SNHU, 2500 North River Road. $12. ID: 8287740.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: “Cyrano de Bergerac,” 6 p.m., The Loft, 131 Congress St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Women’s Adventure Film Tour, 7 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 7:30 p.m, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
ROCHESTER, Music: Classic Stones Live — Rolling Stones Tribute, 8 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com.
FRIDAY20
AUBURN, Kids and Family: Infant/Toddler Storytime, 1 p.m., Griffin Free Public Library, 22 Hooksett Road. Free. ID: 8318360.
BEDFORD, Show: Great Northeast Boat Show, noon, NH Sportsplex, 68 Technology Drive. ID: 8316524.
CONCORD, Food and Wine: Lenten Fish Fry (and Bake), 4:30 p.m., Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave. Fried Haddock Meal $10; Baked Haddock Meal $12; Clam Chowder $5/Cup; $8/Bowl. ID: 8311849.
CONCORD, Comedy: Queen City Improv, 7:30 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, Suite 1161. 715-2315, hatboxnh.com.
DERRY, Theater: The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” 7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway. $12-$15. ID: 8276069.
DERRY, Dance: Mill City Contra Dance with live music, 7:30-11 p.m., First Parish Congregational UCC, 47 E. Derry Road. $10. ID: 8310220.
DERRY, Music: Damn The Torpedoes, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
FRANKLIN, Theater: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” postponed until April 30-May 3, Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. 934-1901, franklinoperahouse.org.
JAFFREY, Music: Electric Earth Concerts, “Love Songs Around the World,” with composer and accordionist Merima Kljuo and singer Jelena Milui, 7:30 p.m., First Church, Jaffrey Center, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way. $30. ID: 8283311.
LITTLETON, Theater: The Cannon Theatre of Littleton, “The Glass Menagerie” 7:30 p.m., Cannon Theatre, 410 Great Road. $20-$25. ID: 8298438.
MANCHESTER, Theater: BYPC “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., The Derryfield Repertory Theatre, 2108 River Road. ID: 8276987.
MANCHESTER, Kids and Family: Family Storytime for ages 2 to 5, 10 a.m., Manchester West Branch Library, 76 N. Main St. Free. 624-6560. ID: 8255369.
MANCHESTER, Kids and Family: Lapsit Storytime for parents and children 23 months and younger, 10 a.m., Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St. Free. 624-6550 ext. 3328. ID: 8256526.
MANCHESTER, Music: Irish Music, Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
NELSON, Nightlife: Cold Chocolate’s Ethan Robbins Concert, 7:30 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road. $12-$15. ID: 8304937.
PLYMOUTH, Music: Tapestry — The Carol King Songbook, 7:30 p.m., The Flying Monkey Movie and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St. ID: 8184175.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: “1917,” 3 and 7 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 8 p.m, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
WOLFEBORO. Film: “The Searchers,” 1956 film starring John Wayne and Natalie Wood, 7:30 p.m., The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St. $5. ID: 8310509.
SATURDAY21
ATKINSON, Community: RCFY 7th annual Fundraising Gala, 6-10 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive. ID: 8206174.
BEDFORD, Show: Great Northeast Boat Show, noon, NH Sportsplex, 68 Technology Drive. ID: 8069886.
BOSCAWEN, Dance: New England contra dance with caller Tony Parkes and music by The High-Strung Strummers, 8 p.m., Boscawen Town Hall, 14 High St. $5-$8, under 15 free. ID: 8257886.
CONCORD, Music: Richard Dowling plays “Greatest Piano Masterpieces”: Something Grand Is Being Planned, 7:30 p.m., Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St. concordcommunityconcerts.org. ID: 8316899.
CONCORD, Music: Music Out of the Box: Holidays at Hatbox: St. Patrick’s Day, 7:30 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, Suite 1161. 715-2315, hatboxnh.com
DERRY, Theater: The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway. $12-$15. ID: 8276070.
FRANKLIN, Theater: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” postponed until April 30-May 3, Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. 934-1901, franklinoperahouse.org.
GILFORD, Nightlife: Live music with Katie Dobbins, 7-10 p.m., Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8265102.
GOFFSTOWN, Film: New Hampshire Premiere and Gala Reception “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles,” 8 p.m., St. Anselm College, Roger and Francine Jean Student Center, 100 Saint Anselm Drive. ID: 8287777.
KEENE, Dance: MoCo Arts School of Dance Young Choreographers Showcase, 7 p.m., The Founders Theatre at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury Street. ID: 8275977.
KEENE, Comedy: Bob Marley, 5:30 and 8 p.m., The Colonial, 95 Main St. thecolonial.org.
LITTLETON, Theater: The Cannon Theatre of Littleton, “The Glass Menagerie” 2 and 7:30 p.m., Cannon Theatre, 410 Great Road. $20-$25. ID: 8298439.
NASHUA, Fair: ParentingNH Summer Camp Fair, 10 a.m., Courtyard Marriott, 2200 Southwood Drive. Free. ID: 8295622.
NASHUA, Theater: Peacock Players, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” 2 and 7 p.m., Janice B. Streeter Theater, 14 Court St. peacockplayers.org. ID: 8239410.
MANCHESTER, Theater: BYPC “The Little Mermaid,” 1 and 7 p.m., The Derryfield Repertory Theatre, 2108 River Road. ID: 8276988.
MANCHESTER, Sports: Harlem Globetrotters, 2 and 7 p.m., SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. $26.50. ID: 8300519.
MANCHESTER, Comedy: Comedy at the Rex, Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MERRIMACK, Holiday: Corned Beef and Cabbage Supper, 5 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Highway. ID: 8289575.
PORTSMOUTH, food and Wine: Tools of the Trade/Historic Foodways: Fireside Talks. Discover the various tools, appliances, and cookware typical within the mid-18th and early 19th century kitchen, 10 a.m., Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St. $25-$35. Registration: tinyurl.com/qp6xws9. ID: 8275199.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud, 1 p.m., The Loft, 131 Congress St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: “The Moth Mainstage,” 8 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 8 p.m, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
WARNER, Community: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by the United Church of Warner and the Warner Historical Society, 7:30 a.m., 43 E. Main St. 456-2437 or info@warnerhistorical.org ID: 8306688.
WOLFEBORO, Film: “The Searchers,” 1956 film starring John Wayne and Natalie Wood, 7:30 p.m., The Village Players Theater, 51 Glendon St. $5. ID: 8310511.
SUNDAY22
BEDFORD, Show: Great Northeast Boat Show, noon, NH Sportsplex, 68 Technology Drive. ID: 8316526.
DERRY, Theater: The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” 2 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway. $12-$15. ID: 8276068.
DERRY, Music: The Airplane Family performs The 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire,” 7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
FRANKLIN, Theater: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” postponed until April 30-May 3, Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. 934-1901, franklinoperahouse.org.
GRANTHAM, Music: Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon, 4-7 p.m., Center at Eastman, 6 Clubhouse Lane. $18-$20. Tickets: 763-8732 or 381-1662. josajazz.com.
MANCHESTER, Music: Ancient Order of Hibernians — An Afternoon of Traditional Irish Music with John Whelan, 4 p.m., Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. ID: 8247145.
MERRIMACK, Festival: New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival: “Good Morning Son,” New Hampshire premiere, 1 p.m., Cinemagic Stadium Theater, 11 Executive Park Drive. ID: 8287815. “Futures Past,” New Hampshire premiere, 3:30 p.m. ID: 8287947.
NASHUA, Theater: Peacock Players, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” 2 p.m., Janice B. Streeter Theater, 14 Court St. peacockplayers.org. ID: 8239412.
NASHUA, Music: Classical concert by Maxwell Instrumental Quartet, 3 p.m., Nashua North High School, 8 Titan Way. ID: 8313692.
PETERBOROUGH, Festival: NH Jewish Film Festival: “Shooting Life,” 1 and 3:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Theatre, 6 School St. $12. ID: 8287887. “The Keeper,” 3:30 p.m. ID: 8287975.
PORTSMOUTH, Festival: NH Jewish Film Festival: “My Name is Sara,” New Hampshire premiere, The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street. $12. ID: 8287838.
PORTSMOUTH, Film: Cat Videofest, 2 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Theater: “A Chorus Line,” 2 and 7:30 p.m, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St. 433-4472, seacoastrep.org.
