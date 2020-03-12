President Thomas Jefferson had a range of interests, and didn’t fail at many of them. But there was one thing he never managed to do. “He tried to get sugar maples to grow on his farm in Virginia,” David Kemp, a Jaffrey maple producer, said. “But they just didn’t thrive there.”
Kemp and the other New Hampshire producers won’t have that problem this year, with an early tapping season and the support of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association. Founded in 1943, the association marks its 77th anniversary this year and the 25th anniversary of its Maple Weekend, this year on March 21 and 22.
Kemp, a director of the association, started tapping trees in 1984, when his youngest son was born. The “history nut” and past president of the Jaffrey Historical Society liked the nostalgia surrounding the process. He worked full-time while building up the business with his sugaring partner Don Stewart. “We started with a small operation, a homemade evaporator and 30 taps,” Kemp recalled. “That year, it rained as fast as we could evaporate the taps.”
But they were hooked, and two or three years into the process they built their own building. “Everything we made, we put back into the business,” Kemp recalled. They incorporated as D&D Maple Supplies and were on their way.
Network benefits
He knew early on that he needed to network, and joined the association in the early 1990s. “Charlie Bacon, an old-time sugar maker, urged me to join,” he said.
Kemp found both the fellowship and information invaluable and eventually became a director of the association.
The association links local producers to each other, and links New Hampshire producers to the larger world, according to Kemp. The New Hampshire group is part of two international organizations, the North American Maple Syrup Council and the International Maple Syrup Institute. The former focuses on research and education, while the latter is involved with marketing and quality control, according to Kemp.
The New Hampshire Maple Producers send delegates to both organizations, he added.
Though the titles of both groups suggest an international presence, the actual making of maple is confined to 13 states and/or Canadian provinces, according to Kemp. These areas of the U.S. and Canada are the only places in the world that have the perfect conditions for maple syrup: hardwood maples and the correct winter/early spring temperatures.
“North America,” he said, “is the only place in the world where everything comes together.”
The temperature needs to be 28 degrees or less at night and 40 degrees or more in the daytime, he said, in order to produce the correct freezing/thawing action. That makes the sap run enough for the producers to be able to tap, according to him.
While Jefferson never made it work, there are “a couple of places” in West Virginia where people are experimenting with tapping and boiling, he said.
The association also advocates for its members and its industry, Kemp noted. “At one point the FDA wanted the ‘nutrition facts’ panel to say that sugar was ‘added,’” he recalled. “We thought that would confuse the consumer.” Maple syrup is sugar, he pointed out, and all the sugar it needs. “The labels they were suggesting made it sound like the producers were adding sugar to maple syrup,” he said, “when what we’re really doing is evaporating water away from pure maple sap.” The FDA, in its “infinite wisdom,” would have confused the issue, Kemp said.
The association also connects its producers to the greater maple world by publications, including links to the Maple Syrup Digest, and draws its members together with two annual meetings, one in summer, one in January.
Nick Kosko of Union is a former president of the association, a former director, and is now an adviser to the committee. He started a few years ago with 25 taps, “boiling syrup on a turkey fryer,” and got the bug. Now he and his wife Cindy tap 2,500 trees and offer all things maple through their sugar house.
Like Kemp, Kosko joined the association early on. He was hungry for both information and the liaison with other producers. He enjoys reading the trade publications, and also the opportunity to purchase maple supplies in bulk.
Kosko designs power lines for a living and Cindy Kosko is a teacher, so they work maple around their day jobs for six hectic weeks. “The process starts when we get home from work,” he said, “and we tap and boil every night till the season is done.”
Plan a visit
While the Koskos are the only maple producers in Union, their farm is part of a “nice little trail” of sugar houses off Route 16, from Portsmouth to Conway. “It’s a long day but someone could do it,” he observed of visiting every sugar shack.
Other areas create their own sugaring trails. Towns in the Warner area have banded together to create the Kearsarge Maple Festival, with local cafes offering maple-themed treats and a free map giving directions to the area’s sugar houses. The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum will offer demonstrations and samples of how the Native Americans boiled the tasty treat.
For Maple Weekend the Koskos plan to go all out with a live band, tours, free samples including sugar on snow, and a bucket race. “It’s worth it,” he said, “to see the smiles on the customers’ faces.”
Kemp is also an advocate for Maple Weekend. “It gets people into the sugar house,” he said. “Sugar makers are gregarious. We love getting people into the sugar house and sharing our passion.”
The issue for the association is picking a date, according to Kemp. While a late winter day in New Hampshire could be 40 degrees in Jaffrey, it could still be zero in Bethlehem and beyond.
But a weekend in late March seems to work for most of the state, and he and Stewart will be ready. “On Maple Weekend you can’t even get in or out of the driveway,” he said.
Kemp urged Granite Staters to get out and visit a sugar house, or multiple sugar houses. “Any time you see steam coming out of the chimney, they’re open,” he said.
The program also includes children’s coloring sheets, a photo contest, and a “passport” entering visitors in a drawing for a basket of maple goodies. For more information or a list of sugar houses in your area, visit www.nhmapleproducers.com.