Stop by the Exeter UFO Festival’s souvenir shop for swag including a T-shirt emblazoned with an image taken from a watercolor painting of a flying saucer sending a red glare over a Kensington farm on Sept. 3, 1965.

After a two-year absence — and 57 years since the extraterrestrial “incident” first stirred widespread debate, the Exeter UFO Festival is back.

The Exeter Area Kiwanis Club fundraiser takes place Saturday and Sunday, and it’s an educational and entertaining experience for both believers and skeptics.

