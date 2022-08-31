Stop by the Exeter UFO Festival’s souvenir shop for swag including a T-shirt emblazoned with an image taken from a watercolor painting of a flying saucer sending a red glare over a Kensington farm on Sept. 3, 1965.
After a two-year absence — and 57 years since the extraterrestrial “incident” first stirred widespread debate, the Exeter UFO Festival is back.
The Exeter Area Kiwanis Club fundraiser takes place Saturday and Sunday, and it’s an educational and entertaining experience for both believers and skeptics.
It all stems from what became known far and wide as “The Incident at Exeter” on Sept. 3, 1965, when 18-year-old Norman Muscarello told Exeter Police he’d been hitchhiking home when he saw strange lights in the sky off Route 150. He jumped into a ditch as a craft with a red glare came toward him.
His highly publicized account, along with reports of what two police officers — Eugene Bertrand and David Hunt — later saw became fodder for heated discussions and investigations way beyond the Granite State.
The UFO festival overall is a mix of serious discussion and some pop-culture silliness.
There’s a lineup of UFO-oriented presentations at the Exeter Town Hall by local and nationally known speakers, researchers and authors, including Kathleen Marden, leading UFO researcher and niece of a couple who famously reported a close encounter and subsequent abduction in the White Mountains in 1961. Marden’s lecture is titled “Betty and Barney Hill: Their UFO Abduction and Today’s Jaw-Dropping Evidence.”
Admission to the Town Hall Speaker Series is $30.
The playful side of the festival will show in family-friendly outdoor activities, including two alien-costume contests: one for humans ages 12 and under, and one for pets, which often entices owners to don costumes along with their pet.
Free children’s activities are at the Town House Common Park at the corner of Front and Courts streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. One popular feature, the makeshift “UFO Crash Debris Site,” involves recyclables that have been collected by the Kiwanis club and then dumped in a pile on the lawn.
“The kids build things like spaceships and aliens. There’s a little judging table, and of course, everybody’s a winner,” said Bob Cox, president of the Exeter Area Kiwanis Club.
Look for swag including ball caps, posters and T-shirts at the UFO Festival Souvenir Shop.
Trolley rides to the Kensington UFO site start at 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving from 10 Front St. Local extraterrestrial expert and Granite Sky Services founder Mike Stevens will lead the excursions. Cost is $5.
Kiwanian and UFO enthusiast Dean Merchant and his wife, Pamela, organized the first festival in 2009, bringing in speakers to share other-worldly information and thoughts. The Kiwanis Club took over the event about 10 years ago, and added some light-hearted elements to the schedule.
It’s an approach that appeals to both dedicated ufologists and those looking for a bit of fun.
Cox said that “no dyed-in-the-wool UFO believer has ever said, ‘You’re making a sham’” out of the serious side of extra-terrestrial research.