Jordana Korsen, who owns and operates the Hot Glass Art Center in Marlborough, will be demonstrating her artistry at the League of NH Craftsmen’s annual fair at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. The fair nine-day fair runs through Aug. 14.
Colton Workman, whose intriguing metal sculpture of a woman holding her hand to an alighting bird manages, will unveil a new sculpture at the League of NH Craftsmen’s fair this month at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury,
Linda Jacque handcrafts mixed-media pieces that run from the whimsical to the realistic. She’ll be at booth 726 for the next nine days at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s annual fair at Mount Sunapee in Newbury. See how she uses all sorts of textures, colors and found objects in her wall pieces, furniture and rotating trays.
It’s a given that you’ll stumble across the unexpected at the 89th League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s summer fair over the next nine days at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury.
In the past, the interactive showcase has drawn upwards of 20,000 visitors each year.
They come not only to shop at booths featuring hundreds of exhibitors’ wares, but to catch up with favorite artisans and ask about their latest creations — and find out how they managed to chainsaw a playful owl out of wood, swirl intricate patterns into blown glass or conjure fantastical creatures out of paper and cloth mache.
The event, one of the oldest craft fairs in the nation, opens Saturday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Check out several newly juried member exhibitor booths and new demonstrations, as well as returning league artists working in everything from furniture to baskets and calligraphy to musical instruments.
In hopes of sparking a new generation of artists, there also are some youth activities on the lineup as well, including a scavenger hunt in which children track down clues and craft their own art beneath the Kids Create tent.
Plus, the fair brings back its popular and inventive Art, Craft & Design and Sculpture Garden exhibitions.
As always, visitors can watch artisan demonstrations throughout the day, including those by the New Hampshire Art Association and the Guild of NH Woodworkers.
The fair is the signature fundraiser for the league, which serves more than 650 juried members.
Admission fees for a one-day ticket is $14 for those older than 62 as well as veterans and active duty members of the military. It’s $16 for general admission, or $14 for two-day admission.