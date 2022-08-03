Jordana Korsen

Jordana Korsen, who owns and operates the Hot Glass Art Center in Marlborough, will be demonstrating her artistry at the League of NH Craftsmen’s annual fair at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. The fair nine-day fair runs through Aug. 14.

It’s a given that you’ll stumble across the unexpected at the 89th League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s summer fair over the next nine days at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury.

In the past, the interactive showcase has drawn upwards of 20,000 visitors each year.

Sculpture highight

Colton Workman, whose intriguing metal sculpture of a woman holding her hand to an alighting bird manages, will unveil a new sculpture at the League of NH Craftsmen’s fair this month at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury,
Linda Jacque

Linda Jacque handcrafts mixed-media pieces that run from the whimsical to the realistic. She’ll be at booth 726 for the next nine days at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s annual fair at Mount Sunapee in Newbury. See how she uses all sorts of textures, colors and found objects in her wall pieces, furniture and rotating trays.

Garry Kalajian

Blacksmith Garry Kalajian, who operates Ararat Forge in Bradford, gets an assist from a visitor during a demonstration at the 2021 League of New Hampshire Craftmen’s fair.