'Exploding’ indie comic-book scene draws kids and adults alike

Local authors and artists increasingly are turning to crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter to fund and distribute self-published comic books.
There are at least two ongoing campaigns by New Hampshire-based creators at the moment, and a third project inspired by the author’s youth in the Granite State.
The independent comic book market is thriving, said comic author John Schlim Jr. of Claremont. “The indie comics scene is exploding right now, and it’s really being fueled at the grass-roots level. Platforms such as Kickstarter and IndieGoGo have truly revolutionized small-press publishing and multiplied opportunities for indie creators.”
According to Kickstarter, 2021 saw $30 million raised globally for comics projects, up from $26 million in 2020, both record years. There are about 2,300 to 2,800 projects launched each year, with about a 75% success rate.
There's interest in New England, where the Kids Con is scheduled to take over the Everett Arena in Concord on May 21 and then visit the Doubletree in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 15.
Aimed at younger readers
One comic in the works here in the Granite State is illustrated by Javi Laparra and colored by Luiz Zavala. Michael Gatti of Derry, a relative newcomer to the scene, is targeting his books to young readers.
"Earth’s Best Friends" is a clean, wholesome take on the superhero genre, in the same vein as "PJ Masks," and inspired by 1990s cartoons like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (which started as a comic made in Dover) and tokusatsu shows like "Power Rangers."
“It’s about getting some good stories to kids. There’s really not enough clean, family friendly stuff for kids out there these days,” Gatti said.
He's already exceeded his campaign goal of $1,000 for the third book in his series. The campaign ends on Feb. 20.
In many ways, fundraising platforms are used as a way for readers and collectors to pre-order otherwise hard-to-find indie books.
But Gatti is using the opportunity to raise money for the nonprofit Comicbooks For Kids, which delivers kid-friendly comics to hospitals and cancer centers across the United States and parts of Canada.
This will be the second successful Kickstarter by Gatti since he launched a $500 campaign last summer for the second book in the series. The first effort in January 2021 -- to fund the whole series for $10,000 -- did not reach its goal, Gatti said.
Book 3, his largest book yet, will contain four chapters and a Christmas special with a Christian message. It'll be up to 80 pages long.
He’s hired Jean Pedroso in Brazil for the interior artwork and has worked with artists David Lentz and Gabriel Nissi to design character concepts.
The story so far centers around four child heroes who are based on his two kids and his niece and nephew. They’re called the Hyper Feline Ninja Heroes, and each possess an elemental power. Eventually, Gatti said he wants to introduce other heroes and then have them all team up for a showdown.
“Eventually it gets to be kind of an Avengers-style kind of an event,” Gatti said.
Kids comics are very popular right now, according to Emily Drouin, a Raymond-based cartoonist of multiple self-published kids titles and the founder of Kids Con New England.
“The children’s market, especially graphic novels, is still in high demand,” Drouin said. “Especially in being used more in education. … Comics are a great way to get kids excited about reading.”
She is illustrating a kids' comic that will be launched on Kickstarter later this year. “It’s a children’s introduction to our environmental responsibility," Drouin said.
Her previous titles include her sci-fi comic "EPLIS, which she makes with her co-author husband Jeremy Drouin, and a comic about a homeschooled girl called "Arya’s Adventures," written by Tiffany Roberts. Drouin also illustrated children’s books in "The Pumpkin Wizard" series by Dover-based author Derek Dextraze.
Gatti said he sold out of books when his daughter helped him sell his Earth’s Best Friends books at Granite State Comic Con in Manchester last September. He hopes to have a table at Kids Con as well.
Aimed at adults
Other creators are making books for adults. Schlim is a veteran indie creator with multiple titles and about a dozen Kickstarter campaigns since 2016. He publishes his books with various artists under his company name Ovation Comics.
His current project is called "Thistleheart #1: Three Ravens," a 32-page dark fantasy book. By press time, the campaign has raised over $9,400. The campaign ends on Feb. 22.
Schlim said it's also helped get some of his books on store shelves.
“Many retailers have become increasingly open to stocking indie titles after seeing their popularity on Kickstarter,” he said.
Another comic project by writer Travis Gibbb called "Granite State Punk" is on Kickstarter through today. So far, it’s raised over $8,200 with a goal of $3,000.
Gibb lives in Melbourne, Fla., but was born and raised in Rochester, where the story takes place. It’s a gritty horror tale of witches, addiction and punk rock, one that imagines a mystical history of the Old Man of the Mountain. It’s illustrated by Patrick Buermeyer.
“For Granite State Punk, I wanted to create a comic set in my hometown of Rochester,” Gibb said. “While writing, it quickly turned into a love letter to the state. The Old Man is so symbolic to New Hampshire culture that I felt he should become a major plot element.”
Earth's Best friends images provided by Michael Gatti. (photo of kids compared to cartoons are his two children and niece and nephew on which his characters are based.)