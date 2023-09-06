See the catches of the day at the 34th annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival this weekend.
The end-of-summer celebration along Ocean Boulevard is serving up two stages of music, fireworks, a beach bar, more than 70 artisans offering everything from hot sauce to home decor, and new this year, a mini air acrobatics show.
And then there’s the seafood.
No matter how stuffed you plan to get, it’s nothing compared to the eight extreme eaters who will belly up to the table in one of the biggest festival draws — a lobster roll-eating contest at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Once again, Gov. Chris Sununu returns as master of ceremonies.
Though it’s not confirmed, it’s expected that he will get a free lobster roll.
“Anything he wants, he can have,” says a laughing John B. Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday along Ocean Boulevard.
Nyhan hopes that this year will be a return to the high number of attendees (80,000 to 90,000) the festival drew before the pandemic. When the seafood festival returned in 2021, up to 50,000 came for a taste of seafood and a sense of community. Last year that number climbed to 75,000.
It truly takes a village to pull off the festival, from building and then deconstructing a city of sorts on and around the beach. There are more than 560 volunteers, 200 of which will be on hand at the beach bar attraction. Many come from nonprofit groups, which in turn will get donations from festival proceeds, he says.
Ready, set ... eat!It can be a bit awkward for Chris Thurston to explain his occasionally extreme eating habits.
It’s not a secret, but the Somersworth resident confides that he doesn’t always tell people that he competes in food- eating competitions.
“It’s definitely something I don’t bring up around everyone. I have to really make sure I’m in the right company. There are people I’m really good friends with that still don’t know about this,” he says.
For a while he fended off fellow musicians in an area band after they asked why he sometimes couldn’t make an upcoming rehearsal or commit to a particular show.
“You really want to know?” he says, laughing about revealing his unusual side gig. “It’s an interesting conversation.”
Thurston is headed back to Hampton Beach to prove his worth in lobster rolls.
“I’m a small guy but for my size, I’ve always been able to eat a lot,” he says.
One of his first eating competitions involved pulled pork sandwiches, a pound and a half of fries and two 40-ounce pitchers of soda.
“Learning how to eat competitively has a huge learning curve,” he says.
This is his sixth time up on the stage for the lobster roll competition. From waking up and donning his lobster shirt to checking out all the other fare at the festival, it’s a win-win situation.
He’s done a lot of competitions over the years and has thought about scaling back to just the annual Hampton Beach competition. That way he wouldn’t have to worry about how fast or how much he ate the rest of the year.
He’s learned a few tricks along the way, including eating starch first and making sure you don’t go into a competition on an empty stomach. “The trick is making sure you’re not over hungry once the contest starts. I learned the hard way the first year.”
He didn’t eat the night before and then skipped breakfast the next morning. Now he knows that he needs to eat something small in the morning and then have a snack at about 11 a.m. to keep his stomach from being empty and shrinking a bit.
But he won’t make one mistake again — giving friendly rival Manny Cambra of Middleton, Connecticut, his last lobster roll. Thurston saw champion eater Cambra scanning for the next roll and figured he’d pass his onto the champ and get another one delivered in short order.
“I said ‘I need more, I need more’ and my wife, Beth, is like, ‘they’re out, babe. There’s no more.’ The roll I gave Manny would have given me 16, which would have tied me for third.”
But he holds no grudges: “Manny brings out the best in me. I’m usually next to him. He makes me give it my all.”
Last year superstar competitive eaters Molly Schuyler and Dan “Killer” Kennedy blew away the field by each eating 60 lobster rolls.
“That’s a different league,” said Colleen Westcott, who oversees the contest on behalf of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce. “That was a lot of fun to watch and entertaining. But this year, we’re coming back to local people to make it a community event again.
It’s a sprint and a marathonNate “The Nibbler” Gayman, who lives in Wakefield, Mass., has competed in the Hampton Beach lobster-eating competition five times since 2018.
Gayman’s introduction to competitive eating came more than 15 years ago when a friend from college mentioned he was competing in a contest at an Italian food festival in Boston.
Gayman enlisted his help in joining the lineup. He wound up winning second place, and that was just the beginning.
The sense of camaraderie and the crowd’s roar tapped into Gayman’s childhood memories. Back then Gayman was always the first one in his family to be done with dinner.
“I learned from my parents long ago to clean your plate, so I’m a quick eater — maybe because I always loved to watch TV as a kid. I knew once I was done eating, I could excuse myself and run and watch TV,” he says, laughing.
That led to other competitions. Over the years he did qualifier rounds and then competed in hot-pepper, burrito, hotdog and some fiery fare in the Death Wish Wing Contest — “I threw 10 back in 30 minutes.”
With his girlfriend, Diana, giving him constant updates on his roll count, Gayman nabbed third place in the 2022 Hampton Beach event with his own record of 15.
“Anywhere over about a dozen, I start to feel pretty full. But I’m fortunate because I love lobster rolls. I skip dinner and I’m usually fine.”
Plus, McGuirk’s lobster rolls genuinely are delicious, he says.