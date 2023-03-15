Winter may be peak season at Pat’s Peak, but a spring celebration always gets a rousing welcome at the Henniker ski area.
Every March, hearty skiers and snowboarders — all decked out in costumes — attempt to stay above water in a pond-skim contest.
A crowd favorite at last year’s pond skim competition at Pat’s Peak in Henniker, this “Big Baby” donned a shirt adorned with teddy bears and a mock diaper with oversized diaper pin, in the 2022 contest.
Most will splash in defeat into the makeshift pond, which is cut and tarped into a section of the frozen slope. Many even wind up executing unpleasant faceplants into the frigid water.
“Out of 100 people, maybe 5 actually make it across,” said a laughing Bridget Howell, Pat’s Peak’s director of guest services. “It’s a small percentage, but I mean, if everyone made it across the pond it wouldn’t be fun, right?”
This year’s event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Howell is back for a second year on the judging panel, which rates participants on best costume, splash and distance of skim.
After each attempt across the pond, the judges hoist scoreboards rating efforts on a scale of one to five.
“We’re kind of like Vanna White,” flipping letters on the word game show “Wheel of Fortune” to reward well-played moves, Howell said.
Except this is a deliberately low-stakes sporting event where the normally agile Batman may not stick a landing and the Oompa Loompa shows great oomph.
Personality, enthusiasm and creativity factor high into a competitor’s score.
Still, ungraceful landings also get rounds of applause and shouts of encouragement from the crowd and the judges, who will be decked out this year in costumes of various villains.
Wet-suited helpers quickly haul unsuccessful participants up and out of the water.
Howell said that drenched participants’ startled expressions as they emerge from the cold, sometime waist-high water can be pretty amusing.
Keeping up the enthusiasm, the judges panel is usually a mix of personnel from the ski area, including employees from the main office, the attraction’s fun squad and safety officers.
It’s a lighthearted way to wrap up a hectic winter season.
“The ski industry can be a lot of work and a lot of long hours, so it’s nice to have an end-of-season event in the sunshine,” said Howell, who last year donned the guise of the red-headed Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”
There’s no entry fee to the pond-skim event on the Bluster Slope, but a lift ticket or season pass is required.
There will be a beer garden for ages 21 and older from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Keep an eye on weather conditions and program updates at www.patspeak.com or call at 603-428-3245.
