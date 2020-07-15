Families invited to Fairy House Day
PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s 11th annual Fairy House Day is Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event is “for children of all ages to explore and discover fairy houses, fairy doors, and magical places,” the center says in a news release.
“Wear your best fairy finery and join us for a summer’s day exploring the world of fairies. Natural materials will be available for guests to build a fairy house on the grounds,” the release says. “Blow bubbles and enjoy a goody bag with a fairy wand, activities, and coloring pages. Bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it.”
This outdoor event is suitable for children 2 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, organizers said. Fairy House Day will be held rain or shine.
Guests are required to respect social distancing while exploring the grounds in search of the fairy houses.
Face masks are required to enter the main building for the restroom. Children under the age of 3 are not required to wear a face mask.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture is a community museum and cultural center at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough.
For more information or directions, visit our website at MonadnockCenter.org or call the Monadnock Center at (603) 924-3235.
Mini-concert series in Concord park
CONCORD — Capitol Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the Concord Community Music School and the city of Concord, begins a “Music in the Park” series Saturday, July 18, with singer-songwriter Kimayo.
The six mini-concerts will take place Saturday evenings through Aug. 22. Each concert features a local or regional artist, and proceeds go directly to the performers.
Tickets may be purchased at the Capitol Center’s Bank of New Hampshire Stage website, www.banknhstage.com.
Performances begin at 6 p.m. and will last one hour.
This musical collaboration came about through creative thinking by the members of the Concord arts community, which meets monthly through Creative Concord, a committee of the chamber.
“When I heard the details from Nicki (Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts) of how terribly they were affected, I thought, ‘What do we have that we can give?’” said Peggy Senter, president of the Concord Community Music School.
The answer: the Music School has an outdoor stage, and a whole building’s worth of backstage, and electricity.
Senter continued, “I had a wonderful talk with Suzi Pegg, economic development director for the city of Concord, which owns Fletcher-Murphy Park that we face, which the kids call ‘Music Park.’ Suzi and City staff worked with both organizations to make this happen.”
The park can accommodate 50 people for performances.
Visit www.ccmusicschool.org or call 228-1196 for more information.
Online talk focuses on women’s suffrage
The Warner Historical Society’s Tory Hill Authors Series continues its 11th season on Saturday, July 25, with a talk about the women who fought for suffrage.
Susan Ware, a feminist historian and biographer, will speak about her 2019 book, “Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote,” which features some of the lesser-known influencers of the women’s suffrage movement.
Ware currently serves as the Honorary Women’s Suffrage Centennial Historian at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University and as the general editor of American National Biography.
Ware was a historical consultant to “The Vote,” airing on PBS’s “American Experience” this month. This summer the Library of America will publish her edited volume, “American Women’s Suffrage: The Long Struggle for the Vote, 1776-1965.”
She divides her time between Cambridge, Mass., and Hopkinton, N.H.
The Tory Hill Authors Series is an annual summer event sponsored by the Warner Historical Society showcasing locally and nationally known authors reading and talking about their books and personal experiences. The audience will be able to interact with the author online.
The program begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at www.toryhillauthorsseries.com. A Zoom link will be sent upon purchase.
This evening is the second of four presented by the Warner Historical Society. The next performance will be on Saturday, Aug. 8 featuring wildlife biologist Bernd Heinrich.