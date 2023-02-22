Need some help figuring what to do with the kids during winter break?
Here are our top picks for family fun in the Granite State:
Plenty of flight time at Aviation Museum of NH
Log some extra time at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry.
The museum has added several weekdays to its regular lineup — Tuesday, Feb. 28, Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2.
Regular hours apply for Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Future pilots can check out an Embraer 110 cockpit, try some scavenger hunts, and play with aviation-themed toys.
The Elite Flight Simulator will be up and running Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, March 2, for ages 12 and older. Simulator operators will be on duty for first-come, first-served sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. both days.
Children 12 and younger are invited to hear aviation-theme stories Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m.
Admission is free for those 5 and younger and $5 for those 6 to 12, as well as veterans, and $10 for ages 13 and older.
Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
Cupcake battle rises in the north
A Cupcake Battle is rising in the Mount Washington Valley, where professionals, home bakers and youth under 16 will square off Sunday afternoon at the North Conway Community Center, 2628 White Mountain Highway.
Each competitor has to supply at least 220 mini cupcakes for tastings that will run until 3:30 p.m.
Event-goers can purchase a $12 ticket to sample one cupcake from each competitor and cast votes for their favorites.
Info: valleypromotions.net or 603-374-6241.
It’s showtime for gravity-defying Peking Acrobats
Bring the whole family to Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry to watch the Peking Acrobats defy gravity in tumbling, juggling, contorting and somersaulting feats at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The traveling troupe over the years has been featured on television shows including “Ellen’s Really Big Show”(hosted by Ellen DeGeneres), “The Wayne Brady Show,” “That’s Incredible,” “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” and NBC’s “Ring In The New Year Holiday Special.”
Tickets are $25.
Info: pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre or 603-437-5210.
Get out on the slopes
Pat’s Peak Ski Area in Henniker is POP-ping with ideas for winter break, including day and night skiing and snowboarding, lessons for tykes and older kids, and lots of snow-tubing adventures.
Saturday nights under the lights have a pay-one-price option (POP) that includes skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, rental equipment and tips. Tubing hours are from 5 to 10 p.m.
POP pricing also extends through vacation weeks through Saturday, March 4, with the exception of Sunday, Feb. 26.
For details and reservations: patspeak.com or 888-728-7732.
Two weeks of fun at Cheshire Children’s Museum
The Cheshire Children’s Museum, 149 Emerald St., Keene, is open from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays both this and next week.
Exhibits are sponsored by local businesses, so there’s some real-life themes — a supermarket, food truck, post office, recycling center, construction zone and a farm.
There’s also a space for toddlers under 3, who can check out a transportation center with a train, boat, car and plane.
Admission is free for members and children under 12 months, $5 for those ages 60 and older and $10 for others.
Info: 603-903-1800 or cheshirechildrensmuseum.org.
SEE something cool in the Queen City
The SEE Science Center, 200 Bedford Road, Manchester, is giving visitors an extra day to check out exhibits next week.
The museum is opening its doors Monday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to regular hours Tuesday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 3, and Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Check out a host of exhibits on light, electricity, forces and momentum. Plus, explore the “BiologYou! Exhibit as well as the sprawling LEGO Millyard Project, built with more than 3 million LEGO pieces.
Admission is $12.
Info: 603-669-0400 or see-sciencecenter.org.
Mr. Aaron takes the spotlight in NH
Folk-pop children’s performer Mr. Aaron plays a Cookies and Concert series show from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bedford Family Library, 3 Meetinghouse Road.
It’s free but the audience is capped at 100. Register: bedfordnhlibrary.org.
The multi-instrumentalist also plans to do an album-release party for his fifth recording, “Get Aquatic,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets are $13.75.
Info: ccanh.com.
There’s outdoor fun and critter sightings
Explore trails, see what resident critters are up to and try some winter games at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia.
WildQuest 2023 Winter Camp runs Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Tuition for ages 6 to 12 are $255 for members and $305 for non members. There’s extended care available between 8 and 9 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. for additional fees.
Info: prescottfarm.org or 603-366-5695.
Winter Carnival is a family-friendly good time
The Park and Recreation Department’s 31st annual Winter Carnival runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wasserman Park in Merrimack.
More than two dozen groups will serve up free games, crafts, drawings and other family-oriented activities.
Food will be available for purchase.
Keep an eye out for Mack, Merrimack Police Department comfort dog, as well as the iconic Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a hot-dog shaped vehicle.
Info: 603-882-1046 or merrimackparksandrec.org/winter-carnival.
Hey kids, welcome to the spotlight
Children are invited to take their turns in the spotlight with a Jaffrey theater workshop that includes games, work on acting skills and a performance in front of a live audience.
Park Arts offers the program Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3, at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St.
On Saturday, participants in grades 3 to 5 will hit center stage in “The Elves and the Shoemaker” and students in grades 6 to 8 present “Mystery Anyone?”
Weekly fee is $90, with the option of a T-shirt for an additional $12.
Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-9300.