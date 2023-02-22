Mini pilot

A young visitor explores the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Londonderry-based site has expanded hours during school vacation week the last week in February and first week in March.

 AVIATION MUSEUM OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

Need some help figuring what to do with the kids during winter break?

Here are our top picks for family fun in the Granite State:

Taking flight

An instructor guides a youth through a virtual adventure on an Elite Flight Simulator at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. It’s one of many features on display at the Londonderry museum during extended hours throughout school vacation week.
Balancing act

The Peking Acrobats, featuring the Shanghai Circus, will perform at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Dinosaur play time

Even the dinosaurs are feeling frisky during school-vacation play at the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene.