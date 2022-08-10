‘Wait, you passed up a drink with Adam Sandler?”
It’s a question that still makes the filmmaker and longtime Sandler fan David Seth Cohen wince 24 years later.
“Just the fact that I missed out on the opportunity to have a drink with one of my heroes, someone I looked up to … I kind of equate it to someone in the tech industry who was given the chance to hang out with (Apple Inc. co-founder) Steve Jobs and said, ‘No, sorry I can’t.’
“What a bonehead move,” Cohen said laughing.
That fateful day in 1998 — and the cross-country quest Cohen later launched in hopes for a do-over — plays out at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the New Hampshire premiere of “Finding Sandler” (Legitimate Rascal Films) at the Manchester International Film Festival at the Rex Theatre.
A fitting return to ManchesterThe festival, which runs from Friday through Sunday, marks the return of cinema to the Amherst Street building that houses the Rex. The first movie house opened here on May 30, 1940, when “His Girl Friday” and “The Amazing Mr. Williams” were the featured films. It has been home to various theaters and clubs over the ensuing decades. The century-old building was renovated in 2019 and as the 300-seat Rex has been offering comedy shows and concerts.
There are many New Hampshire angles to this year’s program. Opening night on Friday includes a Manchester Monarchs Highlight Reel and a screening of “Slap Shot” will feature comedic commentary by Jimmy Dunn, Roadkill from “Greg and The Morning Buzz” and retired National Hockey League referee Mark Riley.
Two New Hampshire-made films — “About Him” by Rick Dumont and “Summer” by Anna A. Belmonte and Nick Czerula — are on the schedule Saturday night.
The plan is to make the three-day film festival an annual event, said the festival’s director, Warren O’Reilly.
The diverse lineup of local, national and international films will include a slate of LGBTQ+ selections on Sunday, and John Landis’ pop-culture classic “An American Werewolf in London” at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
Another highlight takes place at the nearby Palace Theatre on Hanover Street, where Tony and Emmy award-winning actor John Lithgow goes on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lithgow will chat about his several-decade career, from “The World According to Garp” to the sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun” to his Netflix series “The Crown” as Winston Churchill.
Lithgow is also the voice of the self-important Lord Farquaad in “Shrek,” which screens at noon Saturday at the Rex.
So, did he find Sandler?Meanwhile, everyone wants to know if Cohen ever found Sandler and got that drink.
But there will be no spoiler alert here.
O’Reilly said the film puts “Sandler and Manchester in a great light. It’s a beautiful story of self discovery.”
A representative from The Initiative Group deferred comment from Sandler himself, saying he wasn’t affiliated with the documentary.
Cohen, who grew up on Long Island and now lives in New Jersey, has been a fan of Sandler’s movies and “Saturday Night Live” skits for years.
“As a Jewish kid in the ‘70s and ‘80s, there were no pop songs on the radio (during the holiday season). It was always Christmas songs,” he said.
Then Sandler started performing that Hanukkah tune, referencing famous folks who also marked the Festival of Lights. “It made me feel like it was cool to be Jewish for a change. And it was funny,” Cohen said.
In 1998, Cohen, then 22, was a production assistant to the costume designer on the movie set of “Big Daddy.” His boss asked him to take some clothes from the shoot to the doorman in Sandler’s hotel as the actor wanted to wear them to the Manhattan premiere of “The Waterboy.” But when Cohen got there, the doorman instead told Cohen to take them up.
“I walk down halfway and knock on the door with a garment bag of clothing over my shoulder and from behind the door all of a sudden I hear, ‘Who is it? What do you want?”
It was that same high-volume, irritated voice Sandler uses in his comedies.
“And then all of a sudden he opens the doors with this big smile. ‘Hey, man, you want to come in and have a drink?’”
The problem was Cohen was still on the clock, his car double parked outside, with a fellow production assistant waiting for a ride home, per his boss’ instructions.
“So I left and never had the chance to hang out,” Cohen said.
Flashforward eight years and Cohen was second-guessing not only his decision but his career path.
“At the time I was living in my grandmother’s basement apartment with a girlfriend of mine and two dogs. I had a small production company and was also a producer at a local Catholic TV station — and I’m Jewish. It was a good opportunity but not where I’d envisioned myself to be at age 30.”
That regret and his sense of adventure ultimately led Cohen and a band of equally tenacious friends, family members and colleagues on a mission from Sandler’s hometown of Manchester to Hollywood in hopes of getting a second chance at having that beer.
A good portion of the documentary was filmed in the Queen City, including scenes at the iconic Red Arrow Diner, the Puritan Backroom restaurant and Manchester High School Central.
The journey is told through both illustrated cartoons and a travelog of the crew’s filmed antics and attempts, including trying to get celebrities including Billy Joel, Dee Snider and Carmen Electra to help back his case for a Sandler reboot.
“If I do this, win or lose, if I can inspire just one person to go after a dream, that would be cool,” Cohen said of his mission.