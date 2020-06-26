Manchester's minor league baseball stadium is putting on three special fireworks shows next week, picking up the slack from municipalities who have bowed out over coronavirus concerns.
Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw said the club started thinking about an Independence Day event last month, as cities and towns across the state announced they would cancel their fireworks, including Manchester's annual event on Bridge Street.
The ballpark fireworks event came together in the past two weeks, Ramshaw said, amid discussions with the city and the Manchester Fire Department.
"We’re excited to be able to offer families an opportunity to see Fourth of July fireworks," Ramshaw said.
Towns and cities have cancelled their fireworks displays to prevent people from crowding together and potentially spreading the virus.
"When you have fireworks in a public place, you can't control who's coming in, who's coming out and ensure social distancing," Ramshaw said.
At the Fisher Cats stadium, Ramshaw said they can make sure people stay spread out, and have more control over who is in the stadium.
People will have to wear masks as they go to their seats, and will be asked questions about COVID-19 symptoms before they arrive, Ramshaw said. People with tickets will be assigned a specific time to arrive at the Northeast Delta Dental stadium, to prevent crowding at the entrances.
Concession stands and restrooms will be open, but people will have to wear masks any time they leave their seats, Ramshaw said, and do their best to keep six feet from others
Atlas Fireworks, the same company that puts on the post-game fireworks displays at the Fisher Cats Stadium and the Bridge Street display, is putting together different displays for each of the three nights of fireworks — July 2, July 3 and July 4.
Mike Shea, vice president of Atlas, said the displays will be a little smaller than the usual Bridge Street show. Those shows are designed to be seen from different vantage points in the city, he said. The shows next week will only really be visible from the ballpark and the nearby hotel.
Shea said they will use smaller consumer-grade fireworks for the July shows, but promised something a little more elaborate than a post-game display.
A limited number of tickets sold for each show at www.milb.com/new-hampshire/events/fireworks-shows.
Tickets for a seat in the stand are $10, and socially-distant picnic spots on the field are $80, for up to six people. Groups of up to 20 people can sit in one of the boxes for $240.