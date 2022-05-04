Taco Tour will take over downtown Manchester Thursday and the fun extends over at the Delta Dental Stadium.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are taking part of the first Taco Tour in three years and will host an afterparty with Lucha Libre wrestling at 8:30 p.m. and an Atlas Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

From 4 to 8p.m., the stadium will take part in the Taco Tour with The Spot To Go food truck and The Rugged Axe’s mobile ax throwing trailer.

Beverage sampling will include Mi Campo Tequila and an Aroma Joe's energy drink.