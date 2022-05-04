Fisher Cats to take part in Taco Tour and hosting 'afterparty' with fireworks Staff Report May 4, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Taco Tour will take over downtown Manchester Thursday and the fun extends over at the Delta Dental Stadium.The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are taking part of the first Taco Tour in three years and will host an afterparty with Lucha Libre wrestling at 8:30 p.m. and an Atlas Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.From 4 to 8p.m., the stadium will take part in the Taco Tour with The Spot To Go food truck and The Rugged Axe’s mobile ax throwing trailer.Beverage sampling will include Mi Campo Tequila and an Aroma Joe's energy drink. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesStepdaughter: William Loeb sexually molested me as young childFire damages Red Jacket Resort in North ConwayIllegal Manchester junkyard lot sells; developer considering apartmentsHow the 'jack-in-the-box' flaw dooms some Russian tanksFidelity seeks 1,200 workers in NH in hiring pushCracks emerge in Russian elite as tycoons start to bemoan invasionDear Abby: Favor for friend ends up destroying the friendshipTaco Bell, Aroma Joe’s planned for Hooksett Road in ManchesterManchester's Taco Tour: Map out a game plan before chowing downRussia planning to annex new areas of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence finds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2022 40 Under Forty CeremonyFisher Cats' Opening DayDavid Lane Gallery Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT