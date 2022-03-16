I n retrospect, there were signs, but Massachusetts singer and songwriter Mark Erelli, a longtime favorite on the New England folk circuit, didn’t realize something was wrong until a 2020 concert at the Word Barn in Exeter.
“I looked down in the middle of a song and couldn’t see my fingers on the guitar,” he says.
That moment is caught on an iPhone video taken at the concert. He plays on, but a couple of months later, Erelli, 47, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, or RP, a degenerative eye disease that first impacts peripheral and night vision and can lead to total blindness.
“It was a heavy blow,” and for the better part of two years, Erelli didn’t want to tell anyone beyond his immediate family.
But when he did publicly share the news earlier this month via a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming album “Lay Your Darkness Down,” his fans responded with a resounding display of support. As of Tuesday, 710 backers had pledged $73,540 — more than twice the initial project goal of $35,000. A choked-up Erelli says in a video posting that it took just under 12 hours to hit that first mark.
“I’m seeing names (of donors) from the entirety of my professional career, and back to before then — people I met at open mics, in college when I was just starting to play guitar. It’s kind of an unbroken chain of support from people of all stages of my life. It’s just so incredibly gratifying,” he says.
Donors pledged funds not only toward production costs but for “stretch goals,” including a tour manager — something he once considered a luxury reserved for big-name acts.
But Erelli can no longer drive at night and hopes to hire someone to help him navigate life on the road, including driving him to and from gigs.
With eyeglasses he has 20/20 vision in full daylight, but dramatic shifts in light — turning onto a tree-lined street where shadows compete with glinting patches of sun, or going into a dark tunnel on a highway — can be dangerous. Darkened stages with bright spotlights are tricky.
“I’m still learning how to talk about it and live with it as opposed to letting it pin me down in one place,” he says.
He’s returning to the Word Barn in Exeter for two rescheduled shows this month: 7 p.m. today [Thursday ] with Mary Bragg and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, as part of a songwriting showcase along with Melissa Ferrick and Vance Gilbert.
Erelli’s reach extends across the country. He has released 13 albums, including 2020’s “Blindsided,” and worked as sideman for Grammy Award-winning artists including Paul Cole and Marc Cohn. He teamed with Roseanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Lori McKenna, Anais Mitchell and Josh Ritter on a rendition of his song “By Degrees,” which earned a 2019 song of the year nomination from the Americana Music Association.
Here in New Hampshire, he’s a familiar face. Longtime concert booker Deb McWethy, president and program manager for Peterborough Folk Music (PFM), says she has been presenting Erelli — whether as solo artist, with the Barnstar band or with McKenna — on Monadnock stages for 23 years.
“Mark becomes greater and greater with every record as he writes about the world and the people in it. He never disappoints,” she said. “One of my PFM board members just wrote to me: ‘Mark is an inspiration to me at this point in my life. He climbed his challenge and went over the top.”
Erelli’s next album, “Lay Your Darkness Down,” due out in the fall, comes out of a challenging few years: The COVID-19 pandemic pulled the wheels out from under touring artists and whisked away livelihoods overnight, and then came the diagnosis.
“For a while, it just felt impossibly more intense than it already had been,” he says. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s no way to predict how (RP) will manifest in days to come. Vision can degrade slowly (and then) can increase in pace and severity. There’s really no warning for when or if that’s going to happen.”
One of the unexpected things he’s discovered is how many other people close to him were living with — but also not talking about — their own disabilities.
“They (started to) tell me that they struggle with X, Y and Z, and I had no idea. It’s amazing what people can accomplish and live with. Now we don’t need to carry it by ourselves,” he says.
In his case, Erelli initially didn’t realize that he was seeing a “darker dark” than those around him. His brain was making some sort of sense of smaller incremental changes, until that disorienting moment in concert.
Music remains his roadmap through struggles.
“The notion of (the new album) being introspective — it might have people expecting a bit of a downer, me wrestling with personal demons, but that is not the route I want. I’m rocking out a bit more than I have in a long time. I’m too stubborn to let (RP) keep me from doing what I love to do.”