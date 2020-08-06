The Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival is cruising onto the grounds of the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford on Saturday. Expect the road to be paved with taco bites, pulled pork, gourmet hot dogs and grilled cheese, ice cream and cookies.
“I am looking forward to finally getting out and seeing the public,” said Debbie Burritt, owner and chef of the Sweet Crunch Bakeshop food truck, out of Pembroke. “I love making people smile, and cookies have a way of doing that.”
To run from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. at 50 Emerson Road, the festival also will feature an artisans market, music, a cornhole tournament and local craft beer and wine.
“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel” for vendors, performers and area communities, said the event’s organizer, Jody Donohue, owner of GNE Events LLC. “I have been working with the task force, fire department and health department to ensure a successful, safe and fun event. It can be done … truly!”
The event has been scaled back by half to ensure more space around food trucks, displays and seating areas. There will be markings on the ground to show people where to stand in lines, and directional arrows will guide patrons up and down lanes of travel.
“I have hired a cleaner on site who will be continuously going through, wiping things down — wiping the Porta Potties, taking care of the trash. I also have a safety officer on staff who will be walking around, giving out friendly reminders to socially distance, wear masks and use the hand sanitizer,” Donohue said.
Many food vendors, musicians and artisans have struggled to ply their trades during the past five months. Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 effectively cut them off from their customers.
“This summer has been tough for us as we were planning for most of our business to be at the many multi-day fairs and festivals that are usually held in New Hampshire in the summer and fall,” said Jared Turgeon, who operates Jayrards Java Truck.
“We have found some smaller events to attend but this summer has been nothing like we expected. We were fortunate enough to have found a campground (Strafford KOA, in the Lakes Region) that hosted us for the months of May and June this year, which was a huge help for us during these uncertain times. Being open for business at the campground was able to help us survive this season. We do have a few events planned this fall, but it won’t be anything like last year. We plan to wrap up our season earlier than usual this year to be able to come back strong in 2021.”
But first, visitors should check out Jayrard’s signature cotton candy smoothie, a blue concoction topped with whipped cream and real cotton candy on top.
Following a West Coast fad, Turgeon also is serving up “mushroom coffee.”
“It’s a new health trend, which we discovered at the NY Coffee and Beverage Expo this past winter,” said Turgeon. “It’s filled with antioxidants, its anti-aging, stress-relieving and immunity-boosting. We make our ‘Chagaccinos’ as an iced latte, and it has a very similar flavor to a Mocha Frappucccino.”
There are lots of other sweet options at the Sweet Crunch Bakeshop food truck, where Burritt says oversized cookies are baked and served up warm on site.
“The biggest sellers are my maple cream cookies and my chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches … with vanilla cream in between them,” she said.”
This will be Burritt’s first event of the 2020 season.
“Back in January, I was booked all but two weekends from the start of May until the third weekend in August. Most got canceled and some have been postponed,” she said. “I do have events the two following weekends after Milford, which is promising that things are turning around.”
Admission is $5 through ticketleap.com. Children under 14 can get in free of charge. Patrons are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use the sanitation stations.
Here’s a peek at what’s happening elsewhere in the Granite State:
Music under the Arch
“Upcoming and Here,” a double-bill show Thursday as part of Live Under the Arch series outside the The Music Hall on Chestnut Street in Portsmouth, welcomes musicians Liz Frame, Molly McDevitt, Liz Bills and Lauren Crosby.
The performers are described as “four tenacious musicians” who collectively span indie, folk, vintage western and soulful country styles.
The 6 p.m. concert will feature McDevitt, a Portsmouth singer and songwriter who blends folk-pop and indie styles, and Frame, whose unbridled Americana was influenced by iconic artists Jimmie Rogers, The Weavers, B.B. King and Elvis Presley.
The 8:30 p.m. concert will feature Bills, a vocal powerhouse who opened for Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun. She was a a Top 30 female finisher in the 2013 “American Idol” competition and earned the New England Music Awards Rock Act of the Year in 2018. The night’s second bill also will feature Crosby, a Maine native with hints of smoke and salt in classic rock, lyric folk and vintage western fare. She’s opened and performed with Drake White, Assembly of Dust, Shawn Mullins and LISSIE.
Tickets are $46 for a small table (with a three-person limit) and $92 for a large table (with a six-person limit). Rain date is Friday. Go to themusichall.org to order beverages and snacks ahead of time for delivery to the table. For more information, call 436-2400.
Two funny dads
Comedian Juston McKinney has another two shows in the mix for the Rex in downtown Manchester.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 14.
McKinney has done multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show,” two Comedy Central specials and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, “Parentally Challenged.”
Tickets to his Queen City show are $29. Call the box office at 668-5588 or visit palacetheatre.org for more details.
Meanwhile, Drive-In Live has announced its first comedy booking is Jim Breuer, who will take over the outdoor stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Cheshire Fairground, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey. (Rain date is Sept. 26.) There are three parking sections. For cost per vehicle, go to www.drive-in-live.com.
Breuer’s passions include poking fun at family life and continuing to revel in ‘80s heavy metal.
A stitch (just) in time
Quietly, a team of masked historians has been assembling a landmark exhibition of American art.
Created by the nonprofit Portsmouth Historical Society, “Threads: A Community Quilt for 2020” goes on view at the Academy Gallery, adjacent to the Discover Portsmouth Welcome Center, on Friday.
“When it became clear back in March and April that the COVID-19 (pandemic) would threaten loans to our main art exhibition this year, we took a closer look at our own museum collections, and we tried to think about what would be most meaningful to exhibit at this challenging moment in history,” said Brian LeMay, PHS executive director. “Over the years, we’ve acquired many historical quilts, and quilts have come to be recognized as both an important medium of fine art and a distinctively American art form.”
They’re colorful, they help tell stories and they’re comforting, he said.
“We have three stunning silk quilts in excellent condition that appear to have been made by the same woman, Anne Peirce Drown Hamm,” said exhibitions manager Meredith Affleck. “We have what is called a ‘bolt-ends’ quilt top that reveals surprising facts about the British textile industry. And, of course, there’s the worn quilt that once belonged to Ruth Blay, who was hanged in Portsmouth after a notorious trial in 1768.”
Most often quilts were made by women, said “Threads” curator Gerald W. R. Ward. “Regardless of how they descended down the years, quilts can represent what sociologists call ‘icons of continuity’ between generations.”
Intriguing examples of 19th- and 20th-century quilts include brilliant colors, dizzying designs and complex patterns. It goes from simple, practical quilts made from cotton scraps to elaborate creations of brocade, velvet and satin.
The exhibition also promises a number of surprises. Famed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, an avid quilt collector, has lent an item soon to be revealed. The Seacoast African American Cultural Center, located within the Discover Portsmouth facility, has loaned a rare 1930s quilt crafted by workers at a rubber plantation in Liberia. On the second floor of the gallery, local expert quilters have loaned pieces in a variety of styles and techniques, with everything from traditional to abstract quilts, classic baby blankets to inventive pictorial wall hangings, and even clothing.
A highlight of the exhibition will be the Community Quilt, now being assembled from more than 50 original squares created by New Hampshire and Seacoast families during their months of sheltering at home. Until the quilt is ready in September, individual squares will be on display in the gallery. In fact, the overwhelming response to this project has led PHS staff members to consider a second Community Quilt. Those wishing to contribute quilt squares are invited to download instructions at www.PortsmouthHistory.org.
‘80s cult movie picks
Portsmouth’s Prescott Park Arts Festival’s Lost Summer Drive-in Movie Series continues this weekend with two 1980s movie classics just over the border in a parking lot shared by Blue Mermaid Island Grill and Tributary Brewing Company in Kittery, Maine.
First, it’s “Say Anything,” in which John Cusack — as the eternal optimist but slightly unmotivated Lloyd, delivers the wry rom-com line: “I gave her my heart, and she gave me a pen.” He’s talking about Diane (Ione Skye), an unattainable high school beauty and straight-A student. But Diane’s overly possessive, divorced father (John Mahoney) doesn’t approve of their unlikely connection, and it will take more than the power of love to conquer all.
Show time is 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Then, it’s off on an adventure with a band of kids who challenge a property developing company that plans to destroy their homes to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way.
Show time for “The Goonies” is 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Suggested cost is $25 per car. For information, visit www.prescottpark.org.
Testing the waters
Dip your foot into a new exhibit in the Millyard Museum: “Manchester’s Urban Ponds: Past, Present, and Future: A Celebration of the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program’s 20th Anniversary.”
Recently, the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program, established in 2000, has led cleanup efforts to help return the city’s ponds to their historic uses. This exhibit looks at Crystal Lake, Dorrs Pond, Maxwell Pond, Nutts Pond, Pine Island Pond and Stevens Pond in Manchester.
Sponsored by the City of Manchester, Department of Public Works, Environmental Protection Division, the exhibit will be on display in the Millyard Museum’s State Theater Gallery through Nov. 28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
All aboard this driving tour
No need to chug through August. Climb aboard a train ride of a tour about the impact the railroad had on the town of Hopkinton.
In March 2020, the Hopkinton Historical Society was in the middle of planning its summer exhibit, as part of a 16-member collaboration (Museums Sharing Experiences, or MUSE) that had organized eight exhibits and more than 30 programs on the economic, social and environmental impact of the railroad in New Hampshire.
A driving tour, “All Aboard,” can be viewed or downloaded from www.HopkintonHistory.org, or followed on Clio, a downloadable app that allows people to view driving tours of historical and cultural sites.
The tour includes seven stops in Hopkinton and Contoocook. In addition to physical landmarks, the tour examines how the railroad expanded markets for farmers, increased tourism, expanded mobility for rural communities, and impacted mills and factories along the Contoocook River. However, not all of the changes brought about by the railroad were positive. Information about immigrant laborers, those displaced from their homes along the river, and the townspeople and other investors who purchased bonds that paid for the railroad is also included in the driving tour.
For information, call 746-3825 or visit HopkintonHistory.org.