What’s it like to be in one of the most successful bands ever?
New England native, keyboardist and vocalist Michael Bluestein has firsthand knowledge.
Since 2008, he’s toured with the rock band Foreigner as its keyboardist.
After forming in 1976, Foreigner struck chart-topping gold with hits including “Head Games,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
The band, founded by songwriter and producer Mick Jones, has sold more than 80 million records, nearly half that in the United States.
Though it seemed like big shoes to fill, Bluestein was ready for the task.
A singer, songwriter and composer, Bluestein has been performing since he was a kid. After attending Boston’s Berklee College of Music, he released his own original jazz- and pop-oriented music and toured with artists like Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes, Boz Scaggs, Enrique Iglesias, Stevie Nicks and the late Burt Bacharach.
As Foreigner, with Kelly Hansen on lead vocals, prepares to take the stage Friday in a Farewell Tour stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NHWeekend spoke with Bluestein about growing up as a Foreigner fan, the magic of a good power ballad, and why there’s a sliver of a chance the band isn’t really over.
You’ve been playing in the group for a while. What does that feel like now?
It’s pretty amazing. You get into music for the love of it. No one really knows where it’s gonna take you. There’s no guarantee of success. It can be a pretty hard field for most people, to put in all that time and practice, hard work, getting better at playing and being able to take it to a level where I could be in this band. This was a real dream come true.
What will Foreigner fans hear on tour?
All the hits that everyone knows and loves. We have a luxurious problem of not being able to fit in all the huge songs that we have in a single night, so it’s really a big singalong. All the classics.
Even today, people are filming themselves on Tik Tok singing “I Want To Know What Love Is.” What makes it so timeless?
I think it has universal appeal. Who hasn’t struggled with wanting to know what love is or finding it in their lives? It’s an age-old question.
(Original vocalist Lou) Gramm put that into words really brilliantly, in this real heartfelt, soulful way. That song is just a sentiment that still resonates after all these years. To see kids and the newer generations latch on to it, and feel the resonance of it — it’s just a beautiful thing.
There was an “American Idol” top four finalist that sang “I Want To Know What Love Is” and sat in on a song with (singer) Kelly (Hansen) in Nashville. That was pretty cool.
Did you listen to Foreigner when you were growing up?
I did. “Feels Like the First Time” came out in ‘77. I was a young lad then and just soaking up all that great ‘70s music, so I definitely have lots of memories. “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Long way From Home,” “Blue Morning.” They would just be on the radio all the time. Hearing Gramm’s voice, it was always so massive and so powerful. I definitely have some pretty early, indelible Foreigner memories for sure.
How do you even choose which hits to play?
There’s certainly a pecking order as far as start position. The big ones, those are always going to go to the forefront. We’re not doing a Foreigner show without “I Want To Know What Love Is” or “Waiting For a Girl Like You” or “Juke Box Hero” or “Double Vision.” It’s a pretty, pretty long list of hits.
What makes a good power ballad?
A heartfelt passionate vocal performance (is) probably number one. After all, the voice is fundamental. There’s nothing more direct, right?
We all have that power to belt out something. That’s a pretty primal, fundamental thing that people have been doing since the dawn of mankind. So I would say, the biggest vocal and just a well-crafted, memorable chorus — a big, memorable, epic, anthemic chorus.
Has Mick Jones ever given you insight into how some of Foreigner’s hits came together?
“Juke Box Hero” — apparently there was this kid that couldn’t get a ticket. It was a sold-out show. And he was hanging by that stage, the backstage door, in the rain, and I guess Mick found him, brought him in, let him be there for the whole night for the performance even though he didn’t have a ticket.
“Double Vision” — there was a hockey game and somebody got checked really hard. The announcer says, “Oh, (the guy’s) got double vision.” Mick heard that … and thought it was a great title.
What about “Cold As Ice”?
It’s a great one. That piano part — iconic. One thing that Mick has a knack of doing is latching on to these really funky, catchy, memorable instrumental passages or little parts that just stay in your mind. They call them “earworms.” They get in there and they can’t get them out. A piano part definitely qualifies.
Does the band plan to record new music? Will Foreigner separate?
It remains to be seen. The era of hardcore touring all the time, doing 90, 100 shows a year, that’s not going to be happening. There’s going to be a break, and there’s going to be a kind of winding down of things. Each of us will get to reconnect with our families and friends more, (to have) some long needed time alone again, and reconnect with other musical creative projects. And probably some collaborations together with band members.
What are your plans after the farewell tour ends next year?
Well, I have a little girl on the way. My first. I’m really looking forward to that, being a first-time dad — focusing in on that. That’s going to be a big project. I’ll be around a lot more than I have been. That’s going to be priority number one.
In addition to that, I haven’t stopped making music since I started back when I was 9 years old in 1978, so I’m gonna keep that going.