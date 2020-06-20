T he show must go on(line).
With performing arts venues shuttered due to COVID-19 concerns, many performers are finding different ways to practice their craft and connect with audiences.
Comedian Juston McKinney of Newmarket is no different. In the absence of stage shows he’s kept busy filming all manner of social media series.
The videos, which can be found at www.JustonMcKinney.com, cover such topics as “Homeschool 2020,” about the challenges of remote learning and creatively “teaching” his kids, and “Coffee at a Distance,” which offer updates about his dad — who is recovering from heart surgery — as they slowly walk outside.
McKinney’s remote learning “lesson plans” include a science project about absorbency — where he makes his kids watch a decades-old TV commercial that proves once and for all that “Bounty” paper towels are tops in terms of quicker-picker-uppers — and a physical education class where he teaches them the art of shoveling after a snow storm.
“The first one I did was on March 19th, which was Day 2 of Homeschool,” said McKinney. “Day 1, I was too overwhelmed and had to let it sink in. At the time we thought it would be a temporary two-week experiment so I thought, this could be fun. Since I can’t do stand up anywhere, why not make some videos.”
McKinney said he’s heard positive feedback from New Hampshire teachers.
“I think there is so much good content in education,” said McKinney. “I have heard from so many teachers who tell me they enjoy them. One science teacher did jokingly let me know I seemed to be picking on science a lot.”
For many, their time at home — away from the daily grind of the workplace — is an opportunity to recharge. But with so many people working from home during the pandemic, traditional down time looks a lot different.
“My time at home used to be my time alone to keep me sane, but with the kids home and my wife working from home has taken over my office, so my down time is leaving the house,” said McKinney.
When he does leave, he’s “either walking or doing a project in the yard,” said McKinney. “Sometimes I say I’m doing a project when I’m really just staring at my yard … it’s relaxing.”
McKinney’s wife, Jennifer, and two sons appear in many of the videos. Does it take any coaxing to get them to take part, or are they comfortable in the spotlight?
“Actually my kids are kind of high-maintenance divas, walking off the set at times, etc.,” jokes McKinney. “They didn’t like to have to do more than one take so most of them, that’s what you are seeing.”
Family matters
McKinney’s mother, Sherry, died when he was 6 years old of a brain aneurysm. She was 29.
His dad, Perry, is featured in the “Coffee at a Distance” videos. The pair are shown walking outside while practicing social distance, with Juston making light of the situation with lines like, “He has a pig valve and a cow valve... it’s like taking a walk with a petting zoo.”
“My dad is my biggest fan and he enjoys when I include him in whatever I do,” said McKinney. “Comedy is how I have always dealt with uncomfortable or difficult situations. And by letting people know you are going through things like they are, it’s good all the way around.”
Like many parents, McKinney said he and his wife have conversations with their boys about the pandemic.
“I just let them know it’s important we social distance and follow the recommended guidelines because if there is another spike and I have to home school again in the fall, daddy is gonna lose his mind,” said McKinney.
Time for laughter?
Given the protests and racial unrest across the country and the world, one could question whether it’s appropriate to create comedic videos. Does McKinney ever question whether it’s the right time to make a joke?
“These times make it very difficult to find the right balance,” said McKinney. “I always want to entertain and don’t like to offend people. I hate when I make a post and I see my fans fighting with each other. At the same time people will always need to laugh, so I won’t stop.”
McKinney thinks live comedy shows in front of an audience will return — with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place — sometime this summer. If that happens, expect to see him back on stage.
“It’s gone from a two-drink minimum business to a six-feet minimum business,” said McKinney. ”I don’t have any concerns for me. I worry more about the audience. As much as I’d love a packed 900-seat theater as laughter is contagious, so is COVID-19. We have to take it seriously.”
McKinney said he could perform a weekly show at Manchester’s Palace Theatre over the summer. Watch for details on his social media sites.