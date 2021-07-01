Fireworks, boats, cars, parades and craft fairs take over Wolfeboro this weekend.
Look for a burst of color over Wolfeboro Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee as fireworks shoot off from a floating barge at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s events include Wolfeboro Lions Club’s car show of vintage (built in 1975 or earlier) and custom vehicles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nick Recreation area, 10 Trotting Track Road. To enter a vehicle, arrive before 10:30 a.m. for placement. This is a laid-back, non-judged show. Plus, the Girl Scouts of Maine Troop #2271 will be on hand with Girl Scout cookies — while supplies last — and Sno-Cones.
Check out the Goodhue Boat Company Boat Parade in Lake Winnipesaukee from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, starting from Winter Harbor, near the Libby Museum, and ending in Wolfeboro Bay.
In addition, children can search for signs of 10 fairies along the Bridge Falls Path and Cotton Valley Trail from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Start at the Glendon Street Parking Lot in Wolfeboro and continue to Whitten Neck Road.
On Sunday, The Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post #18, kicks off at 1 p.m. on Main St. Rain date is Monday, July 5, at 10 a.m.