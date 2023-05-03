Would-be villains and heroes will roam the streets as Free Comic Book Day reigns supreme Saturday in Rochester and Manchester.
Expect a lot of cosplay, picture taking and comics collecting in both cities.
“It’s a wild day of nerd fun,” joked Rich Brunelle, store manager for Jetpacks Comics and Games on Rochester’s North Main Street.
Rocking RochesterJetpack Comics works with the City of Rochester to stage Rochester’s celebration of the global Free Comic Book Day.
Costumes run the gamut, from cardboard versions kids make themselves to people who painstakingly recreate movie-accurate versions of favorites, Brunelle said.
“It definitely feels like half the people are in costume. Some come earlier in the day and plan to get around town early so they are back to the hall (at the inn) for the start of the cosplay contest at 4:30 p.m.,” he said.
Downtown is the backdrop for a scavenger hunt that includes about 18 locations.
There also will be a slate of industry guest authors, illustrators and vendors, plus a cosplay contest at the Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St. Festivities start at 10 a.m.
In addition to a comic book convention, there will be an after-party event with music by the World Famous Toes.
Leading up to Free Comic Book Day, look for laughs at the Rochester Opera House. “Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo Presents: Nerdvana” will take place at 8 p.m. today.
Poveromo will do a stand-up set, with a live taping of his show, and then conduct a Q&A with the crew from Jetpacks, including store owner Ralph DiBernardo. Poveromo also will be part of Saturday’s slate.
Of course, the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (TMNT) will get their usual tributes as well. Matt Talbot, a Seacoast illustrator and writer artist known for his work on TMNT series under Mirage Studios, will be on site.
The turtles have long ties to New Hampshire, since Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird fleshed out the adventure comic while living in Dover in the mid-1980s.
Manchester mayhemDouble Midnight Comics is hosting its Free Comic Book Day events for the first time at its new location at Factory on Willow, 252 S. Willow St., Manchester, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Comicon will take place in the event hall behind the store, (with) artists, comics, kids’ activities, even the ‘Stranger Things’ living room,” said Chris Proulx, one of the owners of Double Midnight Comics.
The scavenger hunt is one of many ways to check out the new digs and adjacent shops, Proulx said.
It comes just in time for Marvel Studios’ movie release of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” Here in the Queen City, Rocket — the raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) — has put out a plea for help in finding his little buddy Groot (a tree-like creature voiced by Vin Diesel) and a host of his friends at the Factory.
Gamers Sanctuary brings its video game truck to the Factory, and there will be a display of cars and trucks from movies including a Delorean from “Back to the Future,” a jeep from “Jurassic Park,” Lightning McQueen from the “Cars” movies and a Joker-inspired police car from Batman capers.
Comicon industry guests include Craig Rousseau (“Impulse,” “Batman Beyond” and “Harley Quinn”) and Emily Drouin (children’s books including “Arya’s Adventure,” “Wizard” and “Rey”). Look also for artists and vendors including Don Higgins, Ryan Lessard, Craig Holland and Jesse Lundberg.
For more information, go to jetpackcomics.com or dmcomics.com.