The 99th Laconia Motorcycle Week kickstarts on Saturday.
Rally headquarters, on the boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, June 19.
Events and entertainment are planned at numerous locations over the course of the rally, including High Octane Saloon, Sucker Punch Saloon, Tower Hill Tavern, Makris Lobster and Steak House, Granite State Music Hall and Looney Bin, among others.
A staple of the annual celebration, the Peter Makris Memorial Ride begins and ends at the Naswa Resort, on Weirs Boulevard on Saturday. Registration starts at 8 a.m. for the police-escorted ride around Lake Winnipesaukee, with an afternoon of food and music to follow.
The 16th annual ride benefits the Easter Seals NH Veterans Count Program, Laconia Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and Building Dreams for Marines.
Another highlight of the week is the 2022 Hillclimb at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, on Wednesday, June 15. Amateur riders will scale the 70-meter ski jump hill, plus there will be several stunt shows. Gates open at 8 a.m.
In addition, check out on- and off-track racing, with demo rides and lots of vendors, throughout the week at New Hampshire Speedway in Loudon. Racing highlights this weekend include FIM North American Vintage Championships and Harley vs. Indian Wars and flat-track motorcycle runs.
Info: Laconiamcweek.com.
T-Rex in Jaffrey
Universal Pictures’ summer blockbuster, “Jurassic World Dominion,” is stomping into area movie theaters, and it has one local T-Rex preparing to do some meet-and-greets at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey.
A preview of the heart-thumping next installment in the “Jurassic” series, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, will screen in the 333-seat auditorium at 9:45 p.m. today, followed by showings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday on opening weekend. Tickets are $8-$9.
A smaller-scale T-Rex (Sam Giles in an inflatable dino costume) will be on hand throughout the film’s two-week run at at the theater to greet patrons and pose for selfies. Don’t be surprised to see T-Rex venture out onto the streets of Jaffrey, Peterborough and other Monadnock towns to talk about his prehistoric buddies in the new movie.
Info: the parktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
It’s Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty, who earned a Grammy Award for work on Jon Batiste’s album “We Are,” is headed to the Seacoast for a Voodoo Threauxdown.
Set to play the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 7 p.m. Friday, Trombone Shorty, who has collaborated with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Zac Brown and Ringo Starr, will share tunes from his new album, “Lifted.”
It’s a mix of parade starters and stage burners, from the rousing title track and the single “Lie to Me” to a trio of guest stints. Gary Clark Jr. joins in the swagger and grit of “I’m Standing Here,” Lauren Daigle adds to the introspective determination of “What It Takes” and New Breed Brass Band brings a big-band swing to “Everybody in the World.”
Friday’s lineup also includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk, who collectively will celebrate the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels.
Tickets are $67-$72. Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Port City street party
Market Square Day, the annual street party that organizer Pro Portsmouth says usually draws about 60,000 people to the downtown for entertainment, food, arts and crafts, shopping and a 10K road race, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Maine Marimba Ensemble, RMS5 (Rock My Soul 5), Vital Tones and The Rockingham Groove will perform on the Pleasant Street Stage.
In addition, Seacoast Eat Local’s Portsmouth Farmers’ Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the City Hall parking lot on Junkins Avenue.
Info: proportsmouth.org.
‘Soul’ in Prescott Park
Prescott Park Arts Festival teams with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to screen the star-studded animated Disney Pixar film “Soul,” about a middle-school band teacher who winds up trapped between Earth and the afterlife, at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the park.
The Oscar-winning movie features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Angela Bassett, among others.
The screening kicks off Juneteenth celebrations that commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
There is no set fee for general admission entry; $5 donations are welcome, with paid reservation options for select seating and lawn space.
Summer theater returns
It’s heating up on Granite State Stages. Here’s what is coming up:
• The rock & roll musical “Million Dollar Quartet” is at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional dates next week. Tickets are $45. Info: 603-837-9322 or weathervanenh.org.
• “Girls Night! The Musical” is at 7:30 p.m. today at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. Tickets are $39-$59. Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
• New World Theatre’s presents the historical drama “Holy and Unruly” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday is at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord. Tickets are $16-$19. Info: 603-715-2315 or hatboxnh.com.
• Players’ Ring and Seven Stages Shakespeare Company’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is at the Ring in Portsmouth at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances June 16-19. Tickets are $22-$25. Info: playersring.org or (603) 436-8123.
• New London Barn Playhouse’s singular sensation, “A Chorus Line,” runs Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 26. Tickets: $22 to $47. Info: 603-526-6710 or nlbarn.org.
• The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s production of “Private Lives” runs Wednesday, June 15, through Saturday, June 25, in Meredith. Tickets are $23 to $39. Info: 603.279.0333 or www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org
Matt the Sax
Check out local instrumentalist Matt Beaudin in three EP-release events for “It Gets Better” this weekend.
The four-song project, a mix of jazz, hip-hop and pop, was produced by Poetics and created at Revelry Studios in Manchester, with additional production from Matt Blanchette.
Beaudin, also known by his stage name, Matt the Sax, will be at Defiant Records & Craft Beer in Laconia from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; Backyard Brewery & Kitchen in Manchester from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday; and Angel City Music Hall in Manchester from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Beaudin performs throughout the Granite State, Vermont and Massachusetts, both in solo ventures and with the reggae/rock group Supernothing.
Info: facebook.com/mattthesax.
Creative Union in Nashua
Get a peek at a two-year arts initiative spotlighting Nashua’s diversity, artistry and spirit with the Creative Union Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday outside City Hall in Nashua.
It’s part of a collaboration between The Currier Museum of Art, which is based in Manchester, and the City of Nashua, and it was conceived by Elisa H. Hamilton, a multimedia artist from Boston.
Throughout the spring and summer of 2021, Hamilton led workshops and art-making projects, in which participants crafted decorations and paper sculptures. Some of those pieces will be on display this weekend.
Admission is free. Info: currier.org.