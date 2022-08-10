Summer favorites return and new projects take off in this weekend’s Top 5 lineup, and there’s something for everyone — art, music, eats and some tall ships.
Raise your voices in Manchester mural project
Arts Builds Community’s 10-day Community Canvas Mural Project launches today in downtown Manchester, and artists will be using more than paintbrushes and cans of spray paint.
They’ll fill their creations with their own experiences as well as those drawn from people coming to watch the progress and share details of their own lives. It’s an effort to amplify area voices, especially those of marginalized communities.
Throughout the project, which takes place in areas of Ward 3, there will be artist talks, youth art projects and circles for exchanging thoughts.
The program will close with a block party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 77 Pearl St.
Info: Arts Builds Community on Facebook.
Hungry for a barbecue and food truck festival?
The Great New England BBQ and Food Truck festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford.
Expect all sorts of food and specialty items, along with craft beer and cocktails, music and arts, and craft vendors.
Admission is $5.
Info: gne.ticketleap.com.
Nexus festival heads to Lebanon
The free Nexus Music & Arts Festival this weekend takes over Lebanon’s Coburn Park, a stage behind Lebanon Opera House, the pedestrian mall and even the rail trail tunnel.
It runs Friday through Sunday with music by Alex Cumming, the HillBenders: WhoGrass, Western Terrestrials, Bette Smith, Ladama, Senie Hunt, Battle of Santiago, Mikahely, Jocelyn & Chris, Shy Husky and Fast Times.
Plus, Sewam American Indian Dance will be running workshops.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org.
Here come the tall ships
Three tall ships will be arriving in Portsmouth Harbor around 10:15 a.m. today in the opening spectacle of the 2022 Sail Portsmouth event.
The kickoff event is the Parade of Sail, which also will feature a flotilla of civilian, military and municipal vessels.
They will start at the mouth of the Piscataqua River and end at the Memorial Bridge, where the tall ships will turn and head for the docks.
All three will stay throughout the weekend. Two of them — Kalmar Nickel and Spirit of Bermuda — will offer tours of the ships at the Portsmouth Fish Pier from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are sold out for sails on the schooner Lynx.
To learn more about historic seafaring, see the Captain and the Troubadour share music, songs and readings about talls ships and the war of 1812. It’s at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Sail Portsmouth tent at the Commercial Fish Pier, 1 Pierce Island Road.
Info: Sailportsmouth.org.
Heads up, antique collectors
The Granite State prizes its history, and the biggest tribute — and chance to collect a bit of the past — is the New Hampshire Antiques Show.
The 65th event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibitors offer a range of country and formal antiques, including clocks, folk art, paintings and prints, textiles, woodenware, nautical and scientific items, metalware, glassware, pottery and ceramics, early lighting, samplers, Shaker furniture and accessories, decoys, architectural and garden ornaments and books about antiques.
It’s free to anyone 30 and under. Admission for others is $15 today and $10 on Friday and Saturday.
Info: nhada.org.
— Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes,
NHWeekend Editor