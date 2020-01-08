ROCHESTER — “The Full Monty,” already a revealing cult movie hit that inspired a Broadway run, gets a regional unveiling this weekend at the Rochester Opera House.
The production, complete with the show’s signature closing number to Tom Jones’ “You Can Leave Your Hat On,” centers around six unemployed but lovable misfits who decide to make some quick cash with an unlikely fundraiser. Their journey is a physical and emotional social experiment, at turns laugh-out-loud funny and yank-at-the-heartstrings cathartic.
“We’re having so much fun with ‘The Full Monty,’” says Anthony Ejarque, the show’s director and the opera house’s executive. “The cast is full of some wonderful actors, including Billy Butler, who we are thrilled to have in the lead role of (out-of-work steel worker) Jerry.”
Butler recently completed a run as Jacob Marley and Bob Cratchit in “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol” at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.
“The great thing about ‘The Full Monty’ is that there is so much heart to it — real human dilemmas and conflict, just set in a comedy-rich context,” Ejarque said. “Monty makes for a great night out for ladies and their girlfriends but make no mistake … men will like the show equally. It’s a story everyone can relate to and enjoy together.”
The characters strip away insecurities, fears and anxieties, finding strength in numbers through dance instruction, secret rehearsals and the final performance — all the while dealing with sobering social and class issues, including financial strain, homosexuality, fractured relationships, suicide and parental rights. (The cast of the 1997 British film hit of “The Full Monty” included Robert Caryle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy, Steve Huison, Will Snape and Paul Barber.)
The Rochester show opens at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the opera house, above City Hall, 31 Wakefield St.
Tickets range from $20 to $26. For information, go to 335-1992 or visit rochesteroperahouse.com.