‘Leading Ladies’ take Majestic Theatre Studios stage this weekend
MANCHESTER — Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St., will present “Leading Ladies” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
From Ken Ludwig, author of “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo,” comes a comedy that follows two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who are so down on their luck that they are performing a circuit in the Amish country.
When they hear an old lady is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, Jack and Leo begin to devise a plan to get their hands on the inheritance.
Tickets are $15-20.
Info: majestictheatre.net or 603-669-7469.
Son to recall father’s WWII experiences in presentation
LONDONDERRY — The Tuskegee Airmen broke boundaries as the first African American United States military pilots, flying more than 15,000 sorties between May 1943 and June 1945.
Bob Sheppard of Kittery, Maine, will speak about his father, James Sheppard, who was part of the famed World War II fighter group.
“Recollections of a Tuskegee Airman” will take place at 7 p.m. today at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road.
The program is $10 per person and free for Aviation Museum members.
Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
Bored Teachers go for laughs in Laconia
LACONIA — The funniest teacher-comedians will join forces for the Bored Teachers’ 2023 “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” comedy tour, which will be held at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St.
Their skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet.
Tickets are $39-$59.
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.
Crash Test Dummies make stop at Tupelo Music Hall
DERRY — The Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., will feature a performance from Crash Test Dummies at 8 p.m. today.
Carleton Stone will open the show.
In 2018, 25 years after the release of its multi-Grammy nominated hit album, “God Shuffled His Feet,” the Crash Test Dummies hit the road for the first time in 20 years with an anniversary tour that spanned North America. The overwhelming reception led to a 30th anniversary tour in 2022 for its debut release, “The Ghosts That Haunt Me.”
Early 2023 will see the release of a new, original Crash Test Dummies single,“Sacred Alphabet,” as the group hits the road again in North America and Europe.
Tickets are $40-$45.
Info: tupelohall.com or 603-437-5100.
Big-action films in store for Banff’s 22nd festival
LEBANON — Hot on the heels of the festival held every November, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will stop at the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., at 7 p.m. Friday.
With stops in more than 40 countries around the world, the tour features hand-selected collections of the most inspiring action, environmental and adventure films from the Canadian festival.
Travel to exotic landscapes and remote cultures while getting an up-close and personal view of adrenaline-packed action sports.
Tickets are $26 in advance, $29 the day of the show, with discounts for students and groups.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.