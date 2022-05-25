W ith winter finally in hibernation, Granite State attractions and resorts are ready for warm weather fun. Here’s a rundown of some of the destinations opening up this weekend.
Story Land opens this weekend
Story Land opens on Saturday, but if you think it’s only the kids who are excited about the 2022 season, you haven’t experienced one of the Glen attraction’s popular Nostalgia Nights.
That series, which returns this year on July 9, 16, 23 and 30, is geared to giggling adults from 6 to 10 p.m. Ages 21 and older are invited to relive childhood memories in the “Land Where Fantasy Lives.”
In addition to playing games and going on rides with names like Bamboo Chutes and Huff Puff and Whistle Railroad, grown-ups can enjoy cotton candy, popcorn and ice cream cones, along with throw-back tunes and cocktails.
Tickets are $39.99, with drink vouchers set at $12 each and a commemorative fanny pack offered for $9.99.
And for the record, kids get their own night to stay up late on July 2 during the Past Bedtime event.
Meanwhile, family fun begins this weekend from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday, and then expands to full-time summer schedules in June, July and August.
Look for an updated Swan Pond and a revamped Miss Muffet’s Market. Plus, after a two-year hiatus, some famous characters are returning to the park. Get ready for some selfies with Cinderella, Humpty Dumpty, Mother Goose and Tinkerbell.
Tickets: storylandnh.com or 603-383-4186
A quacking good time in Jackson
Spring hasn’t truly sprung in northern New Hampshire until a flock of more than 2,500 rubber ducks parades through Jackson Village and takes a dip in the river.
This year’s Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival will run from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday off Route 16A, with the hotly contested swim/float races starting at about 1:45 p.m.
Over the past 32 years, crowds of 2,000 to 3,000 people have come to Jackson Village on festival day, said Kathleen L. Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. Some people come early, at 8 or 9 a.m., to stake out a viewing spot, set down a blanket or walk the village.
There will be food, children’s games, music by Al Shafner and Dennis & Davey, a silent auction of merchandise, and pictures with Wildquack, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce’s mascot.
Admission is free, and there are several options when it comes to buying tickets for the duck race. Packages vary in price, participation caps and amount of possible winnings, from $6 per “Regular Duck” competitors to $20 for an Olympic duck and $100 for a Big Duck.
Info: jacksonnh.com or 603-383-9356
Splash, twist and shout at Canobie Lake Park
Canobie Lake Park in Salem unleashes its thrills this weekend, from the twists and plunges of the grizzly-themed “Untamed” rollercoaster and the wildly extreme Xtreme Frisbee to the spectacle of the double-decker Venetian Carousel.
Castaway Island waterpark is a big draw, especially on hot days when visitors take to Island River Slides, Rain Forest, Tidal River and Lil’ Squirts Lagoon to cool off.
There’s also arcade and carnival games, puzzle rooms and family stage shows.
Another highlight making a return this year is Canobie’s “Swim with a Mermaid” series for children 4 to 12 in July and August.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 30, and then expand into summer schedules for the next few months.
Tickets: www.canobie.com or 603-893-3506
Adventure parks crank up the action
Cranmore’s Mountain Adventure Park in North Conway cranks up its Alpine Mountain Coaster, Giant Tandem Swing and Soaring Eagle zipline this weekend. Opening weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.
The downhill mountain biking park also will be open, but visitors will have to wait until June 18 for the bungee trampoline, climbing wall, tubing and Spyder Mountain. And the 7-minute scenic chairlift rides to the summit and the Meister Hut restaurant start up in July.
Info: www.cranmore.com or 800-786-6754
At Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, the White Mountain Express Gondola, disc golf course, bike park (expanded last year to connect trails to the top of the Kancamagus 8 chairlift), glacial caves and hiking trails are opening.
To start, the features will be open Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day and will continue on weekends until summer schedules kick in June 23.
Attractions at the Adventure Center, including the zipline, bungee trampoline and climbing wall, will follow on June 30.
Info: loonmtn.com or 800-229-5666
Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford opens for the season on Saturday..
The Adventure Center’s attractions include the 1.6-mile zipline tour (speed is controlled by the rider, who can zip up to a reported 70 mph), the Aerial Treetop Adventure course with eight high-rope routes, scenic chairlift rides and the Mountain Coaster ride through the woods in two-person rail cars.
Looking ahead, spectators can watch the Gunstock Hillclimb at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on the 70-meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump. There will be stunt shows and amateur riders tackling the hill.
Info: gunstock.com or 603-293-4341
The Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway in Franconia starts operation on Friday. The cable car trip lasts 10 minutes and ascends the 4,080-foot summit to walking paths, an observation deck and cafe.
Info: cannonmt.com or 603-823-880