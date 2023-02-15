C alling his new post a “beautiful challenge,” international curator Lorenzo Fusi is bringing a modern take on art and community to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
Born and raised in Siena, Italy, Fusi, who recently relocated to the Queen City from the United Kingdom, has joined the Manchester institution’s leadership team to help cultivate projects and commissions that attract a more diverse audience and create wide-reaching community connections.
It comes at a time when the Currier is re-envisioning the past, revamping the way the stories have been told and looking to build bridges beyond its Ash Street doors.
Fusi envisions collaborations with area organizations and businesses, community projects such as pop-up exhibits and spaces without admission fees or the psychological barrier of formal exhibition spaces, and programs that promote inclusivity, exchanges of cultures and a greater sense of community.
“Obviously I’m only two weeks into the process,” Fusi says, a smile playing at the sides of his mouth before he adds in a more serious tone, “but I would really like to create a stronger connection with the rest of the city, particularly with the downtown. I think we need to have a bigger presence in the city. We can’t expect people to (just) come over here.”
As both chief curator and curator of contemporary art, Fusi, who also will guide the Currier’s artist residency program, will work closely with Director and CEO Alan Chong and Senior Curator of Collections Kurt Sundstrom.
Re-telling stories
On a recent tour inside the Currier, which first opened its doors in 1929, the changes are visible, not only in what is on view but how it’s displayed. It’s why “Nadia, the Blind Flower Girl of Pompei,” an 1863 sculpture by Randolph Rogers, is no longer standing in front of a traditional salon grouping of oil paintings on the second floor. Instead, she’s framed by a giant circular, abstract piece — “Sinjerli: Variation I,” created by Frank Stella in 1968 — that draws the eye like a beacon. It’s a strong contrast that somehow makes both pieces pop.
And it’s a perfectly quirky backdrop for a recent impromptu photo shoot with Sundstrom and Fusi.
“You can tell which one of us is the contemporary art guy,” jokes Sundstrom, who sports a blue button-up shirt, sports coat and khaki pants. He and Fusi, who wears a black T-shirt and red pants, pose on either side of the statue of Nadia, who still strains to make sense of the erupting Mount Vesuvius and the debris pelting the cobbled streets in 79 AD.
Sundstrom, who came on board about 22 years ago, said the Currier, like many museums across the world, has been focused on reshaping its collections in the past two decades. Recent acquisitions at the Currier reflect a more global focus and highlight traditionally under-represented groups, from Asian and Mexican artists to women artists across the board.
“It’s not a secret that when people come to the museum, they want to see their own lives — their own histories — reflected in the story,” he says.
It’s also an expensive endeavor. Museums have been paying top dollar for work by underappreciated or overlooked segments of society.
“They’re all trying to fill these gaps in their collections,” Sundstrom says. “But it’s good for the community, and it’s good for us. It’s enriching everyone’s lives to see these multiple voices telling a history that in many ways we share — like giving people equal time.”
It’s no longer about representing “the history of the white male,” adds Sundstrom, describing an uncomfortable but vital conversation playing out at institutions and in communities across the globe in the last two decades. “When I first came here there was not a single work by an African American or Black artist in the collection.”
Fusi, too, has broadened his own scope of art. He studied in traditional European Medieval and Renaissance art before landing his first curatorial job with an architectural firm, where he researched possible archaeological considerations at sites earmarked for renovation or urban-planning projects.
“It was very much bridging the past and the present and imagining the future,” Fusi says.
Most recently, he was artistic director of the Yerevan Biennial (Armenia) and curator-in-residence at the Griffin Art Projects in Vancouver. He previously served as artistic director of the Prix International d’Art Contemporain of the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco and the Illingworth Kerr Gallery in Calgary.
Fusi spent almost seven years in Liverpool, where he was the international curator of the Liverpool Biennial in 2010 and 2012, and director of the Open Eye Gallery, one of the oldest photography galleries in the UK. Between 2001 and 2009, he was chief curator at Palazzo delle Papesse Contemporary Art Centre in Siena, Italy.
He says his role at the Currier continues a trajectory launched in 2016 by Chong, who not only wanted to bring more people through the museum’s front doors but also replace a sometimes static experience with more of a constant conversation. That’s translated into a host of programs meant to foster creativity and give people respite and support. In addition to live-music events and an after-hours series, there’s a Memory Cafe for people with memory loss and their caregivers; Art of Hope, for people with family members grappling with substance use; Art for Vets; and events designed for immigrants and refugee families.
Sundstrom says it brings life into sharper relief for all ages. He talks about seeing children affected by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic stand in front of paintings from previous centuries, surprised to recognize the same sense of sadness, grief and despair in portraits of people struggling to make sense of other deadly outbreaks, losses and fears.
“Love, death, illness, religion — they’re all relatable themes. Each culture and community may represent something different but we’re all talking about the same things,” he says.
P. Andrew Spahr, who previously served in the position now spearheaded by Lusi, is director of historic houses, a growing facet of the operation that includes the George Byron Chandler House, a Victorian-era time capsule of the industrial revolution in Manchester, as well as two landmark 1950s-era Frank Lloyd Wright properties on Heather Street — the Zimmerman House, which was bequeathed to the museum by Dr. Isadore and Lucille Zimmerman in 1988, and the Kalil House, purchased in 2019.
“I would probably not have taken the job without them,” Fusi teases of the Wright sites. “I love them so much. Frank Lloyd Wright is quintessentially a titan of modernism. It’s fascinating for me.
“I like art that can trigger my curiosity,” he says. “I need some substance behind in order to get engaged, whether emotionally, conceptually, intellectually. It has to be something that somehow makes me question my position or makes me understand that there might be scenarios different than the ones I might imagine myself. To me art is something like a gateway to the unknown.”