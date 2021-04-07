MANCHESTER — Country artist Eric Church is set to return to the SNHU Arena on Dec. 3 — marking the first major booking at the city’s arena since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March.
The stop is a part of his “The Gather Again Tour”, which was announced at the end of last month. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 7.
“I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends,” Church said on a video posted on his website.
According to Church's website, the tour will rely on each city and venue's recommendations and guidelines for COVID-19 protocols.
Performing arts venues in New Hampshire are limited in capacity by whichever is lower: 75% occupancy or the number achievable with three feet of distance between groups of associated individuals, according to the state.
“This is conditional as long as mask use is applied and venues do not seat audience members facing one another,” the guidance read.
Church last performed at the arena in November 2019.
The tour starts on Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky. and is set to make stops in 55 cities going into May 2022. The tour ends at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Manchester is the only stop planned for New England.