Girl Spades, third from right, performed during the Kimball Jenkins Art School's first Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery event held at the historic Concord location on Oct. 8. About 120 people dressed in 1920s garb, mingled in character and learned of a murder at the scene of this colorful and artful event. "Clue" was shown outside, there were tarot card readings, special performances including drag and burlesque, and jazz-era foods and cocktails.
Mike Hawk of Portsmouth, performed during the Kimball Jenkins Art School's first Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery event held at the historic Concord location on Oct. 8. About 120 people dressed in 1920s garb, mingled in character and learned of a murder at the scene of this colorful and artful event. "Clue" was shown outside, there were tarot card readings, special performances including drag and burlesque, and jazz-era foods and cocktails.
Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery, a Harlem Renaissance-era themed event was held at the historic Kimball Jenkins Estate and art school in Concord on Oct. 8.
About 120 people came ready to party and were dressed in 1920s garb, mingled in character and learned of a "murder" at the scene of this colorful and artful event. "Clue" was shown outside, there were tarot card and palm readings, special cabaret performances including drag and burlesque, and jazz-era foods and cocktails, as well as a silent auction of artfully designed theatrical masks.
The event was planned by Journee LaFond and Kimball Jenkins Art School. and other partners included: Positive Street Art, Seacoast Aids Relief Fund, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Penumbra.
The event supported Kimball Jenkins' mission and values to enhance the accessibility of cultural programming in the region that is reflective of New Hampshire's diverse community and contribute to the state's creative economy. "Get a Clue, Harlem Renaissance" contracted with 12 BIPOC and LGBTQ+ performers and artistic staff for the event.
A monetary donation was made to Positive Street Art of Nashua and they were the guests of honor at the event, in an effort to lift up other nonprofits who share values of making diverse artistic expression accessible in New Hampshire. Kimball Jenkins continues to seek corporate partnership for this and future efforts to promote and remove barriers to culturally enriching experiences which center underrepresented voices.