Get A Clue: A Murder Mystery, a Harlem Renaissance-era themed event was held at the historic Kimball Jenkins Estate and art school in Concord on Oct. 8.

About 120 people came ready to party and were dressed in 1920s garb, mingled in character and learned of a "murder" at the scene of this colorful and artful event. "Clue" was shown outside, there were tarot card and palm readings, special cabaret performances including drag and burlesque, and jazz-era foods and cocktails, as well as a silent auction of artfully designed theatrical masks.