A shleigh Roberts, a naturalist and educator with the Prescott Farm Environmental Center in Laconia, likes to observe the wheels turning in the faces of the guests she takes out for the “Tap into Maple” program.
“Many of our participants — though certainly not all — are learning about maple sugaring for the first time and building a connection to something that is unique to our part of the world,” Roberts said. “Each day I led tours last year, I heard someone mention having a couple maple trees at home and maybe … “
The Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is offering its “Tap Into Maple” experience every Saturday in March. The program allows visitors to sample not only delicious maple products, but to take a turn at harvesting. And if they develop a new hobby, or even a passion, that’s good too.
Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler, development and communications director, said that the maple program is an extension of the center’s overall mission: to help people connect with nature. The center offers a nature-based preschool, nature-based day camps for both school and summer vacations, a “Naturalist in the Classroom” program, and a Community Connections series. “Tap Into Maple” is part of the latter.
The center is celebrating its 25th year as a nonprofit, VanScoy-Giessler added.
“One of our goals is to help people understand the natural resources in their area, and maple is such a classic New England activity,” VanScoy-Giessler said in a phone interview.
“Our program is 90 minutes, and it includes a walk to the sugar house, sometimes on snowshoes.” The walkers are accompanied by a naturalist who teaches along the way. “The naturalist will point out the trees, will say, ‘That’s a maple. But is it the right kind of maple?’” VanScoy-Giessler said.
The groups learn about the sugaring process, with classic and modern equipment. Each small group will have the opportunity to tap a tree, and then it’s on to the sugar house. While visitors are not allowed to boil sap for safety reasons, they have a full view of the process and a chance to ask questions.
For the hands-on program, Prescott Farm relies on its three naturalist educators, including Roberts, and a strong corps of volunteers, according to VanScoy-Giessler. Last year the program had 18 volunteers, some of whom also do sugaring at home, and they amassed 286 volunteer hours. Volunteers usually start out doing things like bringing wood to the boiler, but by the second year they’re taking on “ownership” of the program, VanScoy-Giessler said.
The program for 2021 drew 270 participants, from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Florida and Montana, according to the center’s statistics.
Roberts said that one of the misconceptions she encounters is that maple sugaring is purely a New England thing.
“A lot of maple syrup is produced in Canada, and even in the United States maple sugaring takes place as far south as Virginia and at least as far west as Indiana,” Roberts said.
Roberts also noted that some guests don’t realize how far back this process goes. “Maple sugaring was practiced by indigenous people across the range of sugar maples well before contact with Europeans,” she said.
And the rewards are even sweeter in a follow-up program, “Sugar on Snow,” where visitors can sample the syrup in that most traditional way, over clean snow. This year’s program is on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 2 p.m.
The remaining sessions of “Tap Into Maple” will be offered March 19 and 26. Cost is $12 per person. For more information, visit www.prescottfarm.org.