“Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic,” featuring characters from Disney movies “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” in performances at the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, today and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $65. Info: snhuarena.com or disneyonice.com.
“The Full Monty” opens this weekend at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. The production runs through Feb. 20. Tickets are $25. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Classic Stones Live, with Keith Call as Mick Jagger and Bernie Bollendorf as Keith Richards, play the music of the Rolling Stones on Friday at 8 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Friday.
And Superunknown, with vocalist/guitarist Jason Reed, plays the music of the late Chris Cornell at 8 p.m. Saturday at Tupelo.
”The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” presented by Epping Community Theatre’s junior troupe, is at the Epping Playhouse, 38 Ladd’s Lane, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Cost is $10, cash only, at the door. Info: eppingtheater.org.
The UNH Museum of Art, in the Paul Creative Arts Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, has three new exhibits: “On the Edge,” “Activist Art” and “Geometric Aljamía: A Cultural Transliteration.” Info: cola.unh.edu/museum-art or 603-862-3712.
Hooksett Winter Carnival takes place in the Hooksett Town Hall gym, 35 Main St., and on the field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Parking is at Donati Field Playground. There will be ice sculptures, vendors, games, karate and dance demonstrations, sledding and snowshoeing. Info: hooksettkiwanis.org/wintercarnival.
“The Mouse and the Lion,” an original musical based on Aesop’s Fables,will be performed at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Players Ring, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $15-$18. Info: 603-436-8123 or playersring.org.