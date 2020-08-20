An “Unhinged” Academy Award winner is leading the charge of movie industry projects finally hitting Granite State big screens in a year of COVID-19-related delays.
Russell Crowe stars in the R-rated psychological thriller that takes road rage to an even scarier level. “Unhinged” will take over some newly reopening theaters in the Granite State starting Friday.
Cinemagic locations in Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth and Regal theaters in Concord, Hooksett and Newington are among the larger venues to welcome patrons back inside for the first time since the pandemic shut doors back in March.
The plan is to offer a slate of classics — favorite movies ranging from “Wizard of Oz” to New Hampshire native Adam Sandler in “The Wedding Singer” — along with some long-awaited new fare.
In addition to “Unhinged,” the new offerings include “Words on Bathroom Walls” (PG-13), a teen drama and adaptation of the YA novel by Julia Walton about navigating mental illness, and “Tulsa” (PG-13), starring Scott Pryor as a biker saddled with addiction and coming to terms with the spunky 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.
Generally, safety protocols being implemented include more spread-out seating and limited ticket sales. Movie-goers are required to wear face masks in lobbies, hallways and restrooms as well as in the auditorium except when eating or drinking. And moviegoers won’t be able to get refills on those large drinks and popcorn.
Meanwhile, other Granite State theaters who retooled their operations or have begun phased re-openings are planning some weekend fun, too. O’Neil Cinemas in Epping, in a fourth week of its “Drive.Dine.Rewind” drive-in movies, goes up to two outdoor screens with the ground-shaking classic “Jurassic Park” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Brickyard Square.
Chunky’s Cinema indoor locations (Manchester, Nashua and Pelham) have been serving up a steady stream of favorite films this summer, along with movie-based trivia nights and live comedy, music and variety shows. Coming up Thursday, Aug. 27, the Nashua Chunky’s also plans to throw an “epic” viewing party for the premiere of “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” in which Keanu Reeves is back to, like, totally save the day, only this time as a middle-aged dad. (“Yes, way.”)
For those who turn to animal videos for a laugh in stressful times, the Music Hall in Portsmouth has its annual CatVideoFest, a compilation of silly and sweet feline moments. Show times are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 (reserved for at-risk patrons, including seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems) and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.