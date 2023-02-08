The Grammy buzz is swirling, with the usual chatter about who did (or didn’t) win, and what they wore on the red carpet, but at its heart, the awards ceremony showed the range of grit, resolve and personality that drives all sorts of musicians to center stage.
Whether it’s pounding the club scene or storming stadiums, they’re road warriors continually plotting their next tour stops. And it’s a reminder for music lovers in cities large and small to keep an ear tuned to ever-evolving lineups at entertainment venues.
Here’s a look at a cross section of some of the entertainers who are planning visits to the Granite State in 2023:
The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford just announced a two-night stint — 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11 — by country star Chris Stapleton. The versatile performer, who was featured on Justin Timberlake 2018’s tune “Say Something,” joined music icon Stevie Wonder on the Grammy stage last Sunday in Los Angeles on the classic groove “Higher Ground,” handling some of the vocals and adding blazing guitar.
Also look for Louis Tomlinson, of One Direction fame, who will do a 7 p.m. show at the Lakes Region venue Saturday, May 27, in support of his second studio release, “Faith in the Future,” and hard rockers Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin in a powerhouse show Wednesday, Aug. 23.
For all those “Hazelnuts” out there, alt-rock band Sister Hazel, known best for the catchy tunes “All for You,” “Champagne High” and “Change Your Mind,” is doing a 7:30 p.m. show Friday at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 Main St., Plymouth.
(Also check out next week’s NHWeekend pages for details about Sara Evans’ own tour stop there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Buddy Guy, a Chicago-blues great who inspired countless landmark guitarists, including Eric Clapton, is the latest to announce he is on his final road trip. He’ll bring his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” to the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
Also, the always energetic and uplifting Michael Franti & Spearhead, whose hits include“Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You,” play the Seacoast venue at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 as part of the Big Big Love tour.
Rapper Yung Gravy (born Matthew Raymond Hauri) made waves in 2017 with “Mr. Clean,” a song and video that incorporates the 1950s-era staple “Mr. Sandman” into the mix. More recently, he brought his retro vibe and swagger to “Betty (Get Money),” which hit the Billboard 100 chart last year. The tune sampled Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Billboard reported in January that Astley has since filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, not for instrumental representation of the song, which was penned by hit-making songwriter Stock Aitken Waterman, but for impersonation of Astley’s distinctive voice.
Yung Gravy plays the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Also, mark your calendars for Reba McEntire’s Queen City concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The celebrated singer, actress and restaurant owner’s latest album is 2022’s “My Chains are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites.”
Get the party — and parade — started with the rousing, Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band, which was featured in HBO’s “Treme” series. The group brings its signature New Orleans-drenched jazz, funk, soul and R&B, to The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Get a peek at the new Nashua Center for the Arts, a Spectacle Live venue, at a pair of concerts in mid-April.
Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years/One Night, featuring the season 2 standouts of “American Idol” — Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, who have gone on to release about a dozen albums collectively and starred together on Broadway. They will play the Main Street venue at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Suzanne Vega — An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Vega famously gave people a musical look behind everyday windows and doors in the introspective songs “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner.”