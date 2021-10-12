In front, Beth Dever, Girls at Work executive director; Elaine Hamel, Girls at Work founder and program leader; and Susan Martore-Baker, New Hampshire Women’s Foundation board chairwoman, celebrate the SHE Change award with Girls at Work board and staff members in 2019. Girls at Work will host its first ever women’s artisan fair on Friday and Saturday at its new space in the Manchester Millyard.
Girls at Work will host its first ever women’s artisan fair on Friday and Saturday. The event will host 13 female artisans from across New Hampshire in the nonprofit's newly renovated space in the Manchester Millyard.
“Girls at Work is an organization that helps young girls use their voice and shows them how they can create amazing objects with power tools," said Elaine Hamel, Girls at Work founder in a statement. "Through this artisan fair, we’re highlighting some of the incredible artists in our community who create beautiful works and stand alongside the Girls at Work mission.”
Artisans include: The Maragravex, Crafting Omma, Green Bees, Amethyst Angels, Suzadorables, Suzanne Connor Quilting, La Mia Mano Jewelry, Mugxury Candles, Trussedfun’d Jewelry, Mimi Raes Bakery, Artist Rosemary Conroy, Jill Schiffman Jewelry and The Terracotta Room. Food will be provided by the New Hampshire Donut Company and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
The fair is 4 to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Girls at Work, 200 Bedford St., Manchester. A $10 donation is suggested for entry, and masks are required indoors.