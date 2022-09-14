Glendi 2021
Buy Now

A crew makes and assembles gyros at Glendi at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester last September. From front to back are: Tim Giotas, John Nacos, Lelly Chakas and Ed Murphy. Glendi continues on Sunday.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

FALL TRADITIONS are getting a boost across the Granite State this month.

Here are a few autumn festivals and events to keep on your radar: