FALL TRADITIONS are getting a boost across the Granite State this month.
Here are a few autumn festivals and events to keep on your radar:
Glendi at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Come for Greek cuisine and pastries, music, dancing and marketplace.
It’s free admission and shuttle service from an off-site parking area is available.
Info: stgeorgenh.org.
Granite State Fair in Rochester is cranking up the midway and readying the grandstand for the crush of car, bus and trailer demolition derbies.
The fair opens today and runs through Sunday, and then continues Sept. 22-25.
Look for livestock exhibits, Circus Hollywood shows, monster truck rides, music by New Hampshire’s own Nicole Knox, and, of course, lots of fair food.
Admission is $10-$12; it’s free for ages 8 and under. Parking is $5/$7.
Info: granitestatefair.com.
Wheels & Wings 2022 takes over Nashua Airport, 93 Perimeter Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fire trucks, police vehicles, planes and helicopters will be on view.
Info: Nashua Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
Look also for Wings & Wheels 2022 to zoom into Concord Municipal Airport, 65 Airport Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Vehicles and aircraft will be on display, food trucks will be serving up bites, and visitors can check out exhibits and demos.
Info: concordnh.gov.
Concord Multicultural Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Keach Park, 14 Canterbury Road, behind the Citywide Community Center.
This celebration of diversity includes food, lots of performances, art, activities and a parade of flags.
There is no admission fee or cost for performances and demonstrations. Vendors set prices for food, art and other projects.
Food vouchers can be purchased in advance online or at the event.
Info: Concordnh multiculturalfestival.org
See standouts from Colorado’s Telluride Film Festival Friday through Sunday at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth.
Tickets for each film at Telluride by the Sea is $20.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Telluride at Dartmouth College in Hanover runs Friday, Sept. 23, through Friday Sept. 30.
Individual tickets are $15, with a festival pass costing $75.
Info: hop.dartmouth.edu or 603-646-2422.
Hollis Old Home Days is filling Nichols Field with rides, fireworks, exhibitors, music and a parade.
The two-day celebration starts on Friday at 5 p.m. with tethered hot air balloon rides, midway fare, and displays and vendors.
Saturday highlights include the parade at 10:30 a.m., a fireman’s muster at 1 p.m., a pet pageant at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 8 p.m. (with a rain date of 8 p.m. Sunday, if needed.)
There is no admission fee.
Info: hollisoldhome days.org.