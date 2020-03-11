United cultures from around the world, the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success (ORIS) presents the second annual Umoja (Unity) Gala, with food, music and fashion, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord.
There will be an array of cuisine from Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including: Matbusha, a thick, flavorful dip served with flatbread; Malabar prawns; Egyptian Lahma Bil Basal, tender beef in a rich onion sauce; Channa Masala Chole, chickpea curry; Tharid, Emirati lamb stew; plantain cake; and mandazi, African donuts.
The musical lineup will feature Martin Toe, a local hip-hop artist originally from Liberia, and the Himalaya Heritage Performing Arts Group presenting classical kirtan and Nepali folk songs, plus the Jamhuri Band will return with Swahili music.
Emelyne Adios of Style by Emelyne will present a fashion show featuring clothing designs made of kitenge, a fabric with brightly colored designs from her native country of Burundi.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for chances to win themed baskets.
The first Umoja Gala took place in February 2019 as a fundraiser for New American Africans (NAA), a post-resettlement organization for African refugees in New Hampshire. Last year ORIS and NAA merged.
Tickets are $80, with cost for ages 10 and younger set at $25. Visit refugeesuccess.org for more information.