PORTSMOUTH -- The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH) and St. John’s Episcopal Church will present their Good Friday Walk in person this year, bringing to light religious reflection as well as the Seacoast's ties to slavery.
The public is invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, in Prescott Park, near the Liberty Pole. Sankofa Scholar Angela Matthews will lead the tour.
During Lent, many Christians follow symbolically in the steps of Jesus as he carried his cross through Jerusalem to the site of his crucifixion.
Expanding on this, participants in the upcoming walk will visit 14 sites on the Black Heritage Trail to pair a story of an African American with each of the Stations of the Cross.
That journey revolves around stories of enslavement on Portsmouth’s waterfront, including Prince Whipple, who was captured in Africa and enslaved by one of the city’s wealthiest merchants at the Moffett Ladd house.
This year’s walk will end at noon at the African Burying Ground Memorial. A Seacoast Community Lunch will follow at Middle Street Baptist Church, 18 Court St.
For those who cannot attend the walk in person, the walk can be viewed virtually on Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
To register for either program, go to blackheritagetrailnh.org. There is no fee to participate, but donations are welcome.