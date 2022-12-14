It’s been more than a half century since “A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired on TV, but all it takes is five notes on a piano to conjure the Peanuts pals in motion, jamming out once more in the animated tale about the true meaning of Christmas.

“Everywhere you go in the world, you can play that iconic ‘Linus and Lucy’ theme and people know what it is,” said jazz pianist and composer Eric Mintel, a familiar face in the Queen City around this time of year.

Heather Pierson Trio

The Heather Pierson Trio, seen here in a tour stop earlier this month at the Unitarian Church in Westport, Connecticut, brings “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to a handful of Granite State venues in the next week.
Eric Mintel

The Eric Mintel Quartet performs its annual “A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas” at 7 p.m. today at the Rex Theatre in downtown Manchester.