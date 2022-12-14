It’s been more than a half century since “A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired on TV, but all it takes is five notes on a piano to conjure the Peanuts pals in motion, jamming out once more in the animated tale about the true meaning of Christmas.
“Everywhere you go in the world, you can play that iconic ‘Linus and Lucy’ theme and people know what it is,” said jazz pianist and composer Eric Mintel, a familiar face in the Queen City around this time of year.
The Bucks County, Pennsylvania, musician, who has played the Kennedy Center in New York City more than 10 times and performed for two presidents — Bill Clinton in 1998 and Barack Obama in 2011— is back to perform “A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas” with his quartet bandmates Nelson Hill (sax and flute), Jack Hegyi (bass) and Dave Mohn (drums) at the Rex Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It’s not only Charlie Brown’s journey with his friends that captured the hearts of TV viewers in 1965; it’s also the catchy soundtrack crafted by San Francisco jazz musician Vince Guaraldi, who already had earned a Grammy Award winner for his song “Cast Your Fate to the Wind.”
Guaraldi’s sophisticated yet laid-back score for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” managed to frame all the action in a landscape of jazz-infused moods, from bleak to buoyant with a brush of percussion, thrum of an upright bass line and crescendo of keys.
For Heather Pierson, a Conway musician whose trio is paying tribute to Guaraldi (1928-1976) in a slate of New Hampshire shows this month, the song that makes the most impact is “Christmas Time is Here.”
“(Guaraldi) somehow was able to tap into exactly how Charlie Brown was feeling, and how so many of us feel at this time of year. There’s this joy that comes with connecting with friends and family and loved ones, but there’s this melancholy, too. It shows in the chord progressions,” Pierson said.
Back in 2011, Pierson did a local show to feature interpretations of Guaraldi’s work and renditions of other traditional carols and favorites, never guessing that it would grow into an annual series.
“The music is so joyful, and it’s fun to play and share with people, who over so many generations have connected so deeply to the music. It’s like a touchstone,” she said.
Pierson often hears from audience members who share their own stories. One woman recalled how she was 9 years old when “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired in 1965. This was back before the digital age, when people had to wait an entire year to hear it again.
“Everybody had to be home, and everyone had to be quiet and sitting around the living room to watch it. Because that was your one chance to watch it, at least until the record came out and you could buy and listen to it whenever you wanted.”
The Heather Pierson Trio, which also features bassist Shawn Nadeau and drummer Craig Bryan, will perform at 6 p.m. today at the Loft at Hermit Woods in Meredith; 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 ,at Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the Majestic Cafe in Conway.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the first holiday special to feature the beloved characters from Charles Schultz’s famous “Peanuts” comic, premiered on CBS. Commissioned by Coca-Cola, the program, produced by Lee Mendelson and directed by Bill Melendez, was an instant hit with viewers.
It earned Peabody and Emmy awards, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007 and made it onto the National Recording Registry list of “culturally, historically or aesthetically important” works in the Library of Congress in 2012.
Still, the TV special was also a quirky mix of endearing elements. Crafted over a handful of weeks for the 1965 holiday season, the half-hour special paired bare-bones animation with voice-overs done by children with their occasional flat note or wooden delivery of lines.
The concept: Whether kids or adults, nobody is all that polished when figuring out life lessons.
To underscore a plea for more goodwill and less commercialization of Christmas, Linus recites Luke’s nativity narrative, dropping his trusty security blanket in mid-speech, to give Charlie Brown some clarity in his search for the real meaning of Christmas.
“It’s timeless,” Mintel said. “It’s the message it brings: Bring peace to the world. It really struck a chord with people across the country, and that’s why generation after generation, people are introducing it to their own kids.”
Like Guaraldi, who crafted versions of “O Tannenbaum,” “What Child is This?” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” both Mintel and Pierson also will be performing well-honed takes on traditional Christmas carols, hymns and holiday songs.
“I’ll be doing a funky version of ‘Do You Hear What I Hear,’ a swing version of ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ and a Latin version of ‘Jingle Bells,’” Mintel said.