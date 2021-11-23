Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix is headed back to New Hampshire with even more holiday spirit — its fifth Christmas album, “Evergreen.”
The ensemble — mezzo soprano Kirstin Maldonado, countertenor/tenor Mitch Grassi, baritone Scott Hoying, bass Matt Sallee and beatboxer Kevin Olusola — is enjoying being back out on the road. The group will play the SNHU Arena in Manchester at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Known as PTX to its international fanbase, the group had just finished up concerts in Asia and Australia when the European leg of the tour was cut short in 2020 by the pandemic.
Though work on new projects continued in the last year, those were socially distanced efforts that had members recording parts separately, adding layers digitally.
“So much about what we love is singing with those five voices, those five parts, and we were missing that during the months of the pandemic,” Maldonado said.
Earlier this year, the group released a second album of original songs. “The Lucky Ones” includes the singles “Side,” “Be My Eyes” and “Bored,” fitting nicely into trending contemporary pop trends.
“We were finally able to get in the same room and go back to the roots — to be changing things in the studio, doing things on the fly,” she said.
Since breaking into the mainstream market with its winning stint on the NBC’s singing competition “The Sing-off” in 2011 (with original bass Avi Kaplan), PTX has earned attention for its vocal dexterity, carving crystalline arrangements that can punch with syncopation or lift and fall in unadorned, often haunting transitions.
Today, Pentatonix, which appeared in 2015’s “Pitch Perfect II” movie, has sold more than 10 million records around the globe. Its YouTube channel has about 19.3 million subscribers who share feedback and their own vocal talents, and its TikTok content has a new wave of followers who thanks to new tech can break down the parts of a song and sing along in a “duets” with PTX.
“It’s always humbling to see people grab their friends and start singing, making arrangements and posting videos online. They’re so talented, Sallee said.
PTX itself is known for inventive, tight arrangements of wide-ranging styles, from contemporary pop, rock, rap and rock to big-band era jazz and its extensive holiday carols, hymns and hits.
They’ve done covers of tunes by a long list of fellow chart-toppers, including Nicki Minaj (“Starships”), Dua Lipa (“Break My Heart”) Daft Punk, The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”), Ariana Grande (“Problems”), Billie Eilish (“When the Party’s Over”), Dolly Parton (“Jolene”), Imagine Dragons (“Radioactive”), Camila Cabello (“Havana”), Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (“Shallow”), Queen (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Simon & Garfunkel (“The Sound of Silence”) and most recently, Stevie Wonder (“I Just Called to Say I Love You”)
. On its latest holiday collection, PTX serves up perennial favorites — “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “I Saw Three Ships” and “Frosty the Snowman” (with guest vocals from Alessia Cara) while also delivering the plaintive strains of “The Prayer.”
The ensemble also teams with violinist Lindsay Sterling on an edgy, pulsating version of “Over the River.” It feels a bit like being on a horse-drawn carriage going through the woods at breakneck speed.
But both Maldonado and Sallee said recording a cover of alternative-rock band The Rescue’s haunting 2008 tune “My Heart with You” struck a particularly poignant chord with its notes of longing, resilience and hope.
“We learned it around the piano and then sang it together around one microphone,” Sallee said. “It was one of the most beautiful experiences. It was one of the first songs we did (after being apart). We all looked at each other and said, ‘Wow, this album is really special. It’s going to be different.
“It made us emotional as well,” he added with a laugh.
That also goes for the nostalgic title track, “Evergreen,” a tribute to mothers, the sacrifices they make and the memories they help create.
Pentatonix’s own faithful contribution to the holidays spans the past seven years with the albums “That’s Christmas to Me” in 2014, “A Pentatonix Christmas” (2016), “Christmas is Here” (2018), “We Need a Little Christmas” (2020) and this year’s “Evergreen,” as well as 2019’s “Best of Pentatonix Christmas.”
To check out music videos for recently released tracks off the group’s albums, go to ptxofficial.com.