Granite State Comicon is expected to draw upwards of 6,000 fans to downtown Manchester for a weekend of cosplay, celebrity meet-and-greets, industry panels, gaming and a bit of “Hocus Pocus.”
With comic-book flair, the pop-culture event is dubbed the “Giant Sized 20th Anniversary” edition.
It’s been quite a ride going from “a tiny little comic book show to now maxing out every space that’s available at the Doubletree,” says Chris Proulx of Double Midnight Productions, which has helmed the event since 2003.
The Comicon’s audience has grown from an initial regional presence at a one-day event to a national draw and in recent years, an international draw at the now three-day celebration.
“It’s very satisfying, and also very daunting,” Proulx says with a laugh. “We have to get creative in order to continue to top ourselves each year.”
The 2022 event, to run from Friday through Sunday at the hotel, 700 Elm St., likely will bring added buzz to one cult film’s long-awaited sequel. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of 17th-century witches running amok, in the movie “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30.
“It has such a cult following,” Proulx said.
Doug Jones, who is reprising his role as the rather amiable zombie Billy Butcherson, makes his return not only to the second “Hocus Pocus” film but also to the Granite State Comicon. He’ll join two other cast mates from the original 1993 film — Larry Bagby (Ice) and Amanda Shepherd (Emily Binx) — in a panel discussion, “It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus,” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jones has been the often unrecognizable face behind complex characters — the scaly creature with heart in “The Shape of Water,” the Silver Surfer in “Fantastic Four,” the aquatic Abe Sabien in “Hellboy” and both the Pale Man (a not-so-nice humanoid with eyes in the palms of his hands) and the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.”
Another highlight is a mini-reunion between two former childhood voice artists who worked on “Peanuts” projects, based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, in the 1970s. Proulx says Melanie Kohn reached out about coming to the convention, mentioning that she once provided dialogue for the feisty Lucy.
“Then she asked me, ‘Did you know also that Duncan Watson, who was (one of the voices of) Charlie Brown, lives in New Hampshire?’”
“Every time you think you know all of the cool people with ties to New Hampshire, you always find more,” Proulx adds.
Kohn and Watson present “Good Grief, It’s a Peanuts Panel, Charlie Brown” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the Comicon without some nimble, shelled crime-fighters roaming the streets.
“We’ve kind of become the de facto Ninja Turtles convention,” Proulx says. “One of the biggest things for us was back in 2019 getting Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (with Peter Laird) to come in and do our convention. It’s always awesome to get him back in the Granite State where the turtles were born.”
The story goes that Eastman and Laird were trying to best one another in a silly night of doodling in Dover when they crafted what would become a big brand on everything from TV and movies to toy shelves. The first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comic premiered at a small event in 1984 in Portsmouth.
Years later, Maine comics artist Ben Bishop, who also has New Hampshire roots, was working on some Ninja Turtles books and put in a good word about the Comicon.
“It kind of happened by chance. More and more artists started coming and attending. It’s become a thing for us, which is really exciting,” Proulx says.
This weekend’s celebrity guest lineup showcases some of those links, including actress Judith Hoag, who portrayed April O’Neil in the 1990 TMNT film and presents “Reporting Live From Channel 6 News” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and a panel discussion with Eastman and fellow TMNT players Steve Lavigne, Eric Talbot and Jim Lawson in “Turtle Power” at 2 p.m. Sunday.
It all tends to make for a colorful weekend, especially if the weather is nice and cosplay artists meander outside for a while.
“We always have someone driving by who sees stormtroopers and Spider Man and decides to come inside,” Proulx says.
Personally, Proulx is looking forward to a guest appearance by retired WWE wrestler Mick Foley, known for his spirited personas Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind. Also an author and actor, Foley penned the memoirs “Have a Nice Day” and “Foley is Good.” See him at the Comicon at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for Friday or Sunday and $25 for Saturday, or $55 for a weekend pass. Children age 8 and under get in free of charge, if with a paying adult. It’s $5 cheaper online at graniteconcom.
VIP packages are $125 and aren’t available at the door.
Mingle with other creatures of the night at an afterparty down the street at the Shaskeen Pub, where the vibe will be vampire nightclub. The name of the event, What We Do in The Shaskeen, is a takeoff on the title of the campy FX series “What We Do in the Shadows,” about four ill-behaved vampires and their human familiar, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20.