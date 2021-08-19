Two Manchester celebrations of cultural diversity top our list of festivals coming to the Granite State this weekend:
We Are One Festival
The annual We are One Festival is headed back to Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Manchester.
The event, to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature art, food from African-Caribbean and Latino cultures, and music spun by a DJ.
This year’s event has a slightly “different vibe,” according to Sudi Lett, who with Shante Whitted is organizing the event.
New this year is a health fair hosted by the NH Black Women Health Project.
In addition, there will be information and resources regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vendors representing many nonprofit organizations in the area.
“Most of the volunteers and organizers are deeply rooted in the community, so they are very aware of the toll the pandemic has had on mental health, education, socializing (and) work,” Lett said.
Mahrajan Middle Eastern Festival
Mahrajan, a Middle Eastern Food Festival, returns to Our Lady of the Cedars Church this weekend.
It’s a celebration of food and culture, along with some spirits, a petting zoo, Arabic music, dancing and children’s activities.
The festival has been a church staple for Father Thomas Steinmetz, a Manchester Central High School (1974) and St. Anselm College (1978) graduate who joined as a parishioner in 1975, taught religious education for several years and now serves as pastor.
“It’s all Lebanese food, and it’s all made by parishioners, who are rightfully very proud of it,” he said.
Visitors have the option of ordering food in advance or on site for takeout or purchase items for outdoor, dine-in seating.
A sampling of the menu: A lamb kabob dinner is $12.50, a chicken kabab dinner is $10 and a Kibbee (meatloaf made with lamb, beef, pine nuts and spices) meal is $9.50. Stuffed grape leaves are $5, tabouleh salad is $4.50 and spinach pie is $2. Dessert includes walnut or chocolate baklawa for $3 and rice pudding for $2.
“People are welcome to come and enjoy the atmosphere, too. Walk around, let the kids have some fun. Come and sit outside for a bit and enjoy a drink,” Steinmetz said.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, a Melkite Greek Catholic church at 140 Mitchell St.
Info: bestfestnh.com or 603-623-8944
Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival
PORTSMOUTH — Food Truck Festivals of America’s seventh annual New Hampshire Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival takes over Cisco Brewers on Sunday.
There will be about 30 food trucks serving up everything from barbecue to burritos and ice cream to cupcakes, as well as brews with names like Summer Rays, Coastal Getaway, Shark Tracer and Wandering Haze on the grounds at 35 Corporate Drive.
General admission tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door, with entry at noon. Children 12 and younger, as well as first responders and active or retired military will get in free of charge.
There is also a general ticket option for $10, which allows purchasers to get in an hour earlier, at 11 a.m.
A Foodies VIP package is $25 and includes early admission, a koozie, a dessert from the Whoopie Wagon and bottled water throughout the festival.
Food and drink purchases are separate charges.
Gate City Music Fest in Nashua
NASHUA — The beer part of this annual brew and tunes festival is on hold until 2022, but the redubbed Gate City Music Fest takes the spotlight at Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St., on Friday, Aug. 27.
Rock group Cracker is the headliner and will be joined by Maine jam band Entrain and Americana rock duo Muddy Ruckus.
Gates will open at 3 p.m.
Cost is $150 per six-ticket audience pod on the field. Individual reserved stadium seating is $25.
The show will benefit Nashua PAL.
Info: gatecitybrewfestnh.com