Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton is heading back to the Lakes Region's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on July 13. In his last visit to the venue in 2019, a drum kit and speakers frame projected images from the guitar legend's life and career.  

 Provided by ELIZABETH KUNZ

Three years after after performing his farewell tour, Peter Frampton is launching his Never Say Never Tour, which includes a return visit to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Frampton in 2019 revealed he has Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a slow-moving condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy.