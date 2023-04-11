Peter Frampton is heading back to the Lakes Region's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on July 13. In his last visit to the venue in 2019, a drum kit and speakers frame projected images from the guitar legend's life and career.
Three years after after performing his farewell tour, Peter Frampton is launching his Never Say Never Tour, which includes a return visit to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Frampton in 2019 revealed he has Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a slow-moving condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy.
But he's far from done.
“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say, ‘Never Say Never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard," Frampton said in a press release announcing the upcoming tour. "Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can."
In 2020 he put out an autobiography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir” and in 2021 he released the instrumental covers album, “Frampton Forgets the Words."
He's set to release "Frampton@50," via Intervention Records, on July 28. It's a limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton’s 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind of Change," "Frampton’s Camel" and "Frampton."
After 47 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.
His last show at the Lakes Region venue showcased Frampton's enduring appeal, playing hits -- “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “Show Me the Way” -- and delivering a retrospective of his career, from Humble Pie days to his 2019 “All Blues” instrumental cover album.
Presale chances for tickets to this summer's Granite State concert start at 9 a.m. Thursday. General ticket sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday.