“Back From The Dead” marks an emphatic return for rock band Halestorm. Musically, the new album features anthems like “The Steeple,” “Wicked Ways” and the title track — all a blend of sharp hooks and plenty of energy and volume, while the ballads “Terrible Things” and “Raise Your Horns” show a wholly different side to the rock band’s talents.
The band, on tour with The Pretty Reckless, makes a tour stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, a Live Nation Venue, in Gilford at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25.
Halestorm is debuting new tracks within a song set that will vary from night to night to accommodate the band’s expanding catalog.
“We switch up the set every night, not just because we want to get all of the songs out there in some capacity, but we have a lot of really amazing crazy fans that come to, like, eight shows in a row, right in the front row. So we have to give them their money’s worth,” said the band’s frontwoman, Lzzy Hale.
“We’re not going to play the same set every night, which is exciting for us, too. So if you’re coming to … multiple shows, eventually you’ll see all of your favorite songs,” she added.
When the pandemic halted touring, Hale rediscovered and/or came to terms with sides of herself she hadn’t had to acknowledge since she was 13, when she co-founded Halestorm with younger brother Arejay Hale and was starting to grow into the singer, songwriter and musician she is today.
“It’s interesting because this thing that we do, it’s more than a band,” Hale said. “It’s an extension of all of us, and for me, it’s an extension of my personality and is a part of me. So you have somewhat of an identity crisis when all of that goes away.”
Being separated from her hard-rocking public persona was startling.
“Instead of me being Lzzy Hale on stage, which is this version of myself that I’m able to kind of put on as my own armor and walk into any situation being extremely confident in what I do … I’m just Elizabeth Hale in her pajamas, sitting on the couch. I’m like ‘Who is this person? I haven’t seen you in awhile.’”
Off stage, she had some bouts with depression.
“I had some severe imposter syndrome. It’s like, ‘OK, am I even any good at this? If this ever comes back, am I going to be able to handle that?’ I got reacquainted with some anxiety as well.”
In a sense, it was a deeper, more personal version of the journey Hale took when she and her bandmates — guitarist Joe Hottinger, bassist John Smith and drummer Arejay Hale — made their previous album, 2018’s “Vicious,” the band’s fourth studio album in a career that stretches back to 1997.
Before making that album, the band had completed an entirely different album – one Halestorm wound up scrapping entirely.
Hale had realized her heart wasn’t in those songs. They were designed more to give the band’s label and management radio singles and didn’t represent much artistic growth. She started to question whether she could find excitement in her songwriting again and whether she had lost her creative touch.
In the end, producer Nick Raskulinecz helped Hale break out of her slump by telling her simply to write for herself. He put the band members together in a room with no distractions, where they could jam freely and come up with songs.
The approach worked, and Halestorm emerged with what many consider the band’s strongest album to that point. “Vicious” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and the No. 1 rock radio single “Uncomfortable” was nominated for the Grammy Award for best rock performance in 2019.
Things were setting up nicely for the next album, but then the pandemic shuttered venues. Hale fought her way through her struggles the only way she knew how — by writing songs.
“Really all of those feelings, all of those ups and downs, that roller coaster ride that we were kind of going through … kind of snapped me out of it, got me out of a darker place,” she said.
“Back from the Dead” hit the market this past May.
“The silver lining of all of that is that through all of this I rediscovered why I write and why I love playing music and what it does to my brain and how it helps me put all of the puzzle pieces together in my head.”