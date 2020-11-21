Since she first came to the Monadnock Region several decades ago, visual artist Kim Cunningham has been enchanted by the natural beauty in this corner of the world.
Her upcoming book, “Block, Paper, Chisels: Prints from New Hampshire’s Monadnock Region” serves as a record of her relationship with the communities and nature around the mountain.
“This book is kind of a visual memoir of my time here, and it’s also a love letter to this area,” said Cunningham, who lives in Hancock. “I appreciate it more and more all the time.”
Cunningham has worked as a graphic artist and illustrator for companies such as Brookstone, Eastern Mountain Sports and Cobblestone Magazine. Now a full-time printmaker and sculptor, she has exhibited throughout New England and her work appears frequently in the Monadnock Region on calendars, posters and logos.
Cunningham first came to the area in the late 1970s, and she hasn’t looked back.
“There’re so many great nature areas, but there’s a really great cultural scene (too),” she said. “When we got here we didn’t realize how many artists and musicians and writers there were.”
Cunningham’s book is a wide-ranging exploration of the block print medium, including everything from images of familiar landscapes and local wildlife to more abstract collages celebrating the beauty of trees.
Background information on her influences and technique are included, and her haiku poems accompany two series of prints. The book includes four distinct series: Monadnock, Wild Things, Owls and Trees.
The Monadnock section has Cunningham traveling all over the region, casting images of Mount Monadnock from different spots to get various perspectives.
“The shape of the mountain changes so much,” she said.
Cunningham studied etching in college, and when she was living on her own in Boston. She wanted to get back into the medium, but didn’t have access to a press. That’s when she started working on her block prints.
The process is “incredibly low tech and you don’t need much space to do it,” she said.
Using small chisels, Cunningham translates her drawing onto pieces of wood and then, using paint, transfers that etched image to canvas.
“You get a really particular look with the block print,” Cunningham said. “It just is a medium that doesn’t look like anything else.”
She enjoys the process of carving the image, and likes knowing she will always have that the building block.
“You have the block forever and can print it all different ways,” she said.
Cunningham said she never got the hang of blurring lines that painters of other genres accomplish.
“I need my lines,” she said of her intricate, detailed works.
Previous books containing her art include “The American Walk Book” by Jean Craighead George (Dutton), “Rubber Stamp Carving” by Luann Udell (Lark) and “Absolutely Wild” with her father, Dennis Webster (Godine).