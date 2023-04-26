If Hari Kondabolu is being honest, he’s had some conflicted twinges about fatherhood.
Not that the Brooklyn comedian doesn’t consider the 2020 birth of his son to be one of greatest moments in his life.
It’s more about those conversations in which some people do some quick math, give a knowing nod and sum up the situation with, “Oh! ... a pandemic baby.”
But for the sake of accuracy, his son, Arjun, with partner Jocelyn Bonadio-deFreitas, technically is a “Honolulu Ritz Carlton Vacation” baby since the tot was conceived before global lockdown, Kondabolu confides in his latest comedy special, “Vacation Baby.”
In fact, looking at it even more objectively, it all could be thanks to 2,000 Delta Sky miles and four Mai Tais, he contends in the self-released standup show now on YouTube and as an extended version on the audio platform Bandcamp.
For more truth-telling from the standup artist, podcaster and writer, head to The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth for shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3.
Comfort in discomfortKondabolu, 40, has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable topics.
His wit and unflinching commentary have fueled comedy albums “Warn Your Relatives,” “Waiting for 2042” and “Mainstream American Comic,” as well as work on the Chris Rock-produced FX Show “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.”
Kondabolu also gained attention from the documentary “The Problem with Apu,” which took issue with — and stirred debate about — a stereotypical character on “The Simpsons.” Plus, he is is a regular panelist on National Public Radio’s news quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”
The comedian was born in Flushing in the Queens borough of New York to parents Uma and Ravi Kondabolu, who immigrated from Tenali City, South India, in the late 1970s.
“My mom is very funny. She’s quippy. She tells great stories. I think the thing that me and my brother both have is the ability — during the darkest times — to try and find light through being funny, using comedy as a coping mechanism.”
Kondabolu grew up in an area dubbed “Little India,” a place he still considers a favorite.
“I was sheltered in diversity. I don’t think I completely realized until I went to college in Maine how different (Queens was),” he says. “I had incredible diversity of race, culture, religion, sexuality and class level. I don’t think I realized how special and rare that was.”
Degrees in comparative politics from Bowdoin College and a master’s degree in human rights from the London School of Economics further shaped his sense of humor and turned frustrations into levity.
Catharsis, he says, is not the primary goal but it’s gratifying when the laughs ripple through the audience. “It also makes me more sane to know that we’re having similar experiences.”
He likens his standup to a game of creating discomfort and then trying to find a way out of it.
“I think that’s part of what makes it funny. It’s not supposed to be easy to make art that’s challenging.
He points to comedians like Lenny Bruce, Richard Prior and George Carlin as examples of some of the greats who challenged norms.
His first comic inspiration was Margaret Cho. He was about 14 or 15 when saw one of her Comedy Central specials. Like Kondabolu, she was the first generation in her family to grow up in the United States.
“She was willing to … take risks that I had not seen before, to show that type of courage. She made and forged opportunities, and it made me feel like I could do that, too. Even though she was Korean American and I’m Indian American, the thought was, ‘If she can do this, why am I afraid to be on stage? Why can’t I be fearless?’”
Longtime friends since then, he laughs that he’s still a bit starstruck.
“I still can’t get over the fact. ‘You were my origin story!’ I’ve done shows with her and she’s nothing but lovely and yet I’m still, ‘Oh my God, it’s Margaret.’ I haven’t gotten over it.”