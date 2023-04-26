Hari Kondabolu

Brooklyn-based comedian Hari Kondabolu brings wit and conversation starters to The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth for two shows Wednesday, May 3.

 ROB HOLYSZ

If Hari Kondabolu is being honest, he’s had some conflicted twinges about fatherhood.

Not that the Brooklyn comedian doesn’t consider the 2020 birth of his son to be one of greatest moments in his life.