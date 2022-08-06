Warner Bros. Discovery will merge its HBO Max and Discovery Plus services into a single streaming platform, as part of a plan to hit 130 million paying subscribers by 2025 in the highly competitive market.

The streaming merger, announced Thursday by the recently formed media conglomerate's chief executive, David Zaslav, during a quarterly earnings call, means Warner Bros. properties such as the Harry Potter series and the sitcom "Friends" would be available alongside Discovery shows like "Deadliest Catch" and "Worst Cooks in America." Warner Bros. Discovery will also develop a 10-year plan for its DC Comics franchises that include Superman and Wonder Woman, similar to what Disney did with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zaslav said.