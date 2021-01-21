A rt has always been a healing force for Nashua painter Susan King, a cancer survivor whose landscapes and still-life scenes are a calming presence in the hallways of St. Joseph Hospital.
“It’s heartwarming to be able to do this,” King said.
Fifteen years ago, she was battling breast cancer, undergoing chemo and radiation in that same hospital.
“It was quickly spreading – a bad, scary time,” she said.
King turned to laughter to get through it.
“(During treatments) we were cracking jokes, making up songs, talking about scrapbooking. Thanks to the nurses, talking about everything but the down aspects of things,” she said. “They kept everything so upbeat. It’s never a good experience going through cancer but it was as positive as it could be.”
Now she’s returning the favor. Twelve of her paintings of outdoor vistas and still-life renderings of fruit, berries and flowers are on display through the first weekend in April, along with artwork by Madeleine LaRose, Debbie Auclair, Howard Muscott, Patricia Hurd and Brenda McDougald. It’s part of a collaboration between the hospital and Nashua Area Artists’ Association (NAAA) called “Healing Through the Arts.” Thirty percent of any sales are shared between the hospital and NAAA.
“(It’s gratifying) to be there to talk to my team of doctors and say, ‘Hey, check out my art!” King said with a laugh. “To be able to show that life continues, in a very positive way, after tough cancer. Sometimes when I think about it I could cry. I’m so happy where I am right now.”
The past 15 years have been filled with highlights — two daughters who got married, grandchildren and countless moments with her husband, to whom she’s been married for more than 40 years.
“So much has gone on in that time. I got back into the arts, which I had put aside to raise a family. It’s healing through the arts. I can be a spokesmodel for that!”
An Art Movement
Her sense of optimism is spreading online, too. She created “An Art Movement: Artists Promoting the Arts” on Facebook in November, and says she’s both surprised and thrilled to see more than 370 people become members (after clicking on the “join” button). Some are from the area, others are spread out across the United States and even overseas in England and Ireland.
King’s aim is to paint outside the lines, so to speak. She doesn’t want to limit the scope to just what is traditionally considered “fine art.”
“I want people to see that all kinds of art are important to everyday life — not just that fluffy thing you hang on the wall. Well, I guess I create those fluffy things,” she says with a chuckle.
King wants to draw in painters, potters, photographers, sculptors and jewelry makers as well as those creating everything from cake art and puppets, murals to hooked rugs.
One early post on her site seems to sum up her philosophy. It’s a picture of what Illinois cabinet maker Keith Williams jokingly dubs “knot a piece of art.” It’s more of a lesson in finding beauty in imperfection.
“In the 27 years of my woodworking business, I have never thrown away a knot. Many people see knots as a defect, but to me knots are the visual representation of a tree’s struggle to thrive. Just like human scars they tell a story of sacrifice and healing,” Williams says in a shared post from the Oddball Gallery page on Facebook.
Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UeH1aTBy7k to see a video about how he turned 180 triangular pieces into a 19-inch sphere with all sorts of patterns and personality.
In early January, King opened up membership to non-artists. The response has been positive at a time when social media is rife with contentious exchanges about the state of the world.
“Art lovers give fantastic feedback and artists feel like they may have inspired other artists or even people to start their own art journeys. It’s been a great pairing,” King said.
It’s a marketplace of ideas, where beginners ask questions and professionals serve up tips and (hopefully well-received) constructive criticism. They often share stories and experiences, too.
Nashua-based photographer Chris Bower has five prints showing in the Creative Ventures Gallery in Milford, but his striking photographs are also in one unexpected location.
“I have 10 or more in the office and patient rooms in my dentist’s office,” Bower said of Dr. Scott F. Bobbitt’s Nashua business.
One soothing two-paneled piece of art stems from his travels to South Africa and to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.
“When they were hanging it, the UPS delivery person came in with his deliveries and immediately recognized it, even though only one half was on the wall and the other half ready to be hung. He told them it reminds him of his home. He’s been there to Victoria Falls,” he said.
Another piece, “Stairway to Heaven,” is a composite of the Milky Way from South Africa and the spiral staircase in the lighthouse at the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Portsmouth Harbor in New Castle.
Check out his work at www.betherephotography.com.
Periodically King, as site administrator, tosses out questions that also get good play.
“What’s the coolest thing about your type of art?” she asked in one post. A trio of Nashua-area artists were among those who responded:
“It’s pocket sized,” said Kate Harvey-Pritchard, of her tiny, detailed watercolors of buildings, animals and landscapes — and even Chewbacca. (www.kateprtichard.art and www.facebook.com/kate.harveypritchard)
“People hold my work in their hands. I get to be part of their morning when they use one of my mugs,” said potter Mary Tanzer (@theartfulcello on Instagram and Mary Tanzer Ceramics on Facebook.)
“I work in wood. If it doesn’t come out well, it goes in the wood stove to heat the house,” said Philip Boileau, who creates vessels with various woods and finishes.
Though a pandemic may have put a temporary halt to in-person gallery openings and public shows, Granite State artists are finding the bright spots and making connections.