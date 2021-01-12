New Hampshire’s performing arts venues, movie theaters and other cultural institutions are getting more help to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a $15 billion allocation for the Save Our Stages program.
“We know the arts and entertainment industry has been hit hard by the pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said Tuesday during a video roundtable discussion with New Hampshire venue operators.
For Alec Doyle, executive director of the Colonial Theatre in Keene, the pandemic has meant his space has been closed since March.
“We’ve been in lockdown since March 14, and pretty much stayed in that mode for the rest of the year,” he said.
The Colonial is in the midst of a major fundraising campaign. Doyle said the theater has successfully set up a second venue, but he can’t have shows there because of the social-distancing requirements.
Alex Ray, owner of the Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center in Plymouth, has seen the number of his employees go from eight to 12 to two since the pandemic started.
“We really do need help,” Ray said.
Ray said his theater has put on socially-distanced shows to keep the brand alive, but those productions have been money-losers.
Lebanon Opera House Executive Director Joe Clifford is worried the latest round of COVID-19 relief will not be enough. The funding might last for a couple of months, but theater productions can take several months to a year to get off the ground, he said. Clifford already furloughed his whole staff.
“The stimulus money will help us to restore some of those jobs, but how much runway are we buying ourselves,” he asked.
Clifford said his venue is home to a number of Upper Valley theater groups and the health of the Opera House affects those groups as well.
Many of the theater operators are concerned that their audiences, which tend to skew older, may not be eager to pack into a theater once the pandemic subsides.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said that with older citizens getting priority for COVID-19 vaccinations, venues might get their audiences back sooner.
Nicolette Clarke, executive director of the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, said theaters can help with the vaccine distribution.
Theater managers know how to sign up people for shows, how to manage ticketing, and how to do a lot of logistical tasks that could aid in the vaccination process. She worries that if not enough people get the vaccine, the pandemic will keep going.
“Our whole life depends on that happening,” Clarke said.
In addition to the $15 billion Save Our Stages funding, Amy Bassett of the Small Business Administration said the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program will award up to $10 million in grants.
Kuster offered her office as a resource for venue managers trying to complete applications for relief funding.