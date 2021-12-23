The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour — a nod to an expanded focus on community outreach — to Manchester’s SNHU Arena at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
In advance of the team’s display of basketball wizardry, Handles Franklin earlier this month stopped by the arena to meet with children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He posed for pictures, handed out autographed items and gave them tickets, said Elissa Young, director of marketing at the SNHU Arena.
Franklin set the Guinness World Record for the furthest kneeling basketball shot made backward — from 63 feet and 7.5 inches away from the hoop in 2019.
Tickets range from $26.50 to $131.50. For information, visit shnuarena.com.
Other highlights for the Christmas holiday week and beyond:
GREAT GLEN TRAILS: Guided tours of the winter woods at Glen Glen Trails are on Saturdays in January and February from 1 to 2:15 p.m. The 75-minute tours, for ages 8 and older, are on Jan. 8, 22 and 19 and February 5, 12, 19 and 26. Cost is $10. Info: greatglentrails.com.
“First Night” in Jaffrey: The Park Theatre stages its first theater show, “First Night,” by playwright Jack Neary, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28-29, in the new 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $28. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
The Spain Brothers: The Spain Brothers play a hometown show of traditional and contemporary holiday folk at 7 p.m. today with the Green Heron at The Rex, 23 Amherst St. Tickets are $29. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
“The Nutcracker”: NH School of Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” 6 p.m. Sunday at The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. Tickets are $22. Info: palacetheatre.org.
Recycled Percussion: Also at the Palace, New Hampshire’s own junk-rockers begin their 14-show run Monday, Dec. 27, continuing through Saturday, Jan. 8. Tickets are $35-$45. Info: palacetheatre.org.
“BEAT NIGHT:” A Night of Rhythm and Poetry with Myles Burr and Designated Driver, 8 p.m., tonight at The Stone Church in Newmarket. Tickets are $10. Info: stonechurchrocks.com.
LUMINARY WALK: The Suncook United Methodist Church, 152 Main St., Pembroke, hosts its Christmas Eve outdoor luminary walk on Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The lighted trail is a journey through the story of Jesus’ birth. Info: 603-848-2087.
STORYTIME WITH SANTA: Today at 2 p.m. at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. Cost is $5 per family, or free to those who purchase tickets to a 3 p.m. screening of the 2018 animated movie “The Grinch.” Includes snacks and drinks. Cost for others is $12-$15. Also, “Last Christmas,” 7 p.m. today. Info: themusichall.org.
Comedian Bob Marley: Come for the laughs at 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. Tickets are $38. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com.
Silent strength: “Strong Man,” Frank Capra’s silent film starring Harry Langdon, screens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., with a score by silent-film accompanist Jeff Rapsis. Suggested donation: $10. Info: 603-654-3456 or www.wiltontownhalltheatre.com.