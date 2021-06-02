Seth Glier in Harrisville ... and Concord
SETH GLIER plays two Deb’s House Concerts on Saturday — 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — in the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 7 Main St., Harrisville. Glier, a Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, will release his next album, “The Coronation,” Aug. 20. It’s his sixth on MPress Records.
Info: www.pfmsconcerts.org or 603-827-2905.
Glier will also be playing on Saturday, July 17, at 6 p.m. as part of the Music in the Park Series in Fletcher-Murphy Park, 28 Fayette St., Concord. Info: ccanh.com.
A Stones tribute in Derry
CLASSIC STONES LIVE, a Rolling Stones tribute band featuring Keith Call as swaggering front man Mick Jagger and Bernie Bollendorf as rebel guitarist Keith Richards, at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday in Tupelo Music Hall’s Drive-in concert series, 10 A St., Derry.
Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
Dance troupe goes Hollywood
NIGHT OF DANCE: MoCoArts School of Dance in Keene goes Hollywood this weekend with two shows featuring music from iconic films including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “West Side Story,” “Footloose” and “Dirty Dancing.”
Two different programs will be staged at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, one on Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. and the other on Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m. A livestream option also will be available.
Info: keene.universitytickets.com and 603-358-2168.
Choral society can sing again
ROCKINGHAM CHORAL SOCIETY returns to stage with a free spring concert, “In Meeting We Are Blessed,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church Episcopal, 43 Pine St., Exeter.
It’s the first time the group has played for an in-person audience since December 2019.
The program will feature Mozart’s Missa Brevis in D minor with a chamber orchestra, as well as shorter selections by composers Elaine Hagenberg and Troy Robertson.
Info: rockinghamchoral.org.
Two shows at the Stone Church
THE STONE CHURCH, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, has a trio of outdoor shows this weekend: Soul Rebel Project at 6 p.m. Friday; Rose Alley at 6 p.m. Saturday, and John “Papa” Gros: The Papa & Piano New World Tour (Solo), at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.
Paint-out next week in Jaffrey
IT’S A “PAINT-OUT,” and everyone is invited to watch and chat with the artists of the Pastel Society of New Hampshire, who will be creating works outside on the grounds of the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey, on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is June 26.
The event is a promotion for the PSNH Members Exhibit in the Cunningham Gallery inside the center.
Info: www.jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Artists on animals in Boscawen
ANIMAL INSTINCTS: “Fur & Feathers/Paws & Claws,” an exhibit of paintings, drawings, prints, photography, jewelry and artist books all centering on animals, opens Saturday, June 12, at a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at Twiggs Gallery, 254 King St. in Boscawen.
Work by Rosemary Conroy, Brenda Goodearl, Ty Meier, Marcia Wood Mertinooke, Diane Louise Paul, Ann Saunderson, Pam Smith and Gail Smuda will be on view. The show runs through July 18.
Info: twiggsgallery.wordpress.com or 603-975-0015.