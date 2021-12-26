Volunteers Lou Misiano and Lois Dziergowski string lights, part of the ‘Festival of Planes’ holiday exhibit of more than 1,500 aviation toys and model aircraft now on display at the Aviation Museum of NH.
It’s a holiday exhibit designed to make your imagination take flight.
The Festival of Planes, a display of more than 1,500 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, is now open to the public at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, including extra days during the holiday school vacation week.
The walk-through exhibit features aviation-themed toys, models, puzzles and promotional items from the past 100 years. Themes range from the Wright Brothers to sci-fi favorites such as Star Trek, Star Wars and more.
Also on display are vintage toy aircraft piloted by celebrities including Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Elmo and Barbie.
In addition to the normal opening days of Friday through Sunday, the Aviation Museum will welcome visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30. On both days, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our extra days will give families a chance to enjoy a fun activity together during the holiday vacation week,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.
New this season for kids (and the young at heart) is the Aviation Museum’s “Find Santa” interactive challenge.
The Holiday Festival of Planes, a combination of several collections as well as items from the Aviation Museum’s own archive, uses toys and model aircraft to trace the history of flight.
The festival is also intended to reconnect visitors to the aviation toys of their childhood.
“For so many kids, their first close encounter with the magic of flight was that model plane under the Christmas tree,” Rapsis said. “There’s a good chance they’ll find it again in our exhibit.”
The exhibit includes the museum’s ‘’Wall of Planes,” a series of nine sets of glass shelves stretching 50 feet in length that display many of the museum’s high-end and collectible model aircraft.
The Aviation Museum of NH is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry. For more information: www.facebook.com/nhahs.