B oston Pops Orchestra Conductor Keith Lockhart has spent many a holiday season on a spirited musical sleigh ride throughout New England.
He’s held the reins for a string of December shows at Boston’s Symphony Hall as well as a handful of trips to homes away from home, including Manchester’s SNHU Arena, for nearly two decades.
But then 2020 happened, and the performing arts industry “melted down for more than a year,” Lockhart says of the outbreak of COVID-19 and cancelled schedules. “We stopped performing (live shows) March 12, 2020, and our first concert back was July 4 (2021) — that’s 15 months right there. And it’s still not back to normal. Audiences are slowly coming back … but the crowds aren’t the size they were pre-pandemic.”
It’s a somber thought for the usually upbeat and energetic front man.
But a glint of playfulness comes into his voice as he describes this year’s Holiday Pops program, and addresses the question of whether a certain guest star will make his return in the finale of the Queen City show.
“I talked to Santa and he’s been cleared by the North Pole CDC. It really wouldn’t be the holidays without him — and he is vaccinated,” Lockhart says in a telephone interview earlier this week.
In addition to the visit from the jolly man in red, the show will feature the Metropolitan Chorale in a program that includes Duke Ellington’s jazz-inflected rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” David Chase’s arrangement of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and a presentation of the tale “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Holiday memories
It’s been several years since Deb Hines won tickets to see the Boston Pops at the SNHU Arena, but it’s an indelible memory for the Derry resident, and a permanent reminder on the SNHU Arena’s Facebook page that music matters.
“I would LOVE to take my Mom, Diane Sponholtz. It would be a great birthday night for both of us! (Hers is the 7th and mine is the 21st!) PLEEEEAAASSSEEE????,” she wrote in one of 272 responses to the 2017 contest.
Though Hines grew up in Massachusetts, she’s never seen the Pops perform at the Symphony Hall.
“In about 1995, I moved to San Diego and my mom drove with me to help me move. She stayed for a month before heading back to Massachusetts,” Hines said. “Anyway, one of the first things we did was go see the Boston Pops who were performing in San Diego for the first time.”
A couple of years later, she moved back to Massachusetts and then later, as a divorced single mom to twin daughters, relocated to Derry.
“I signed up for the contest for the Pops and almost forgot about it until I got the call that I had won. The best part was the show was on Dec. 14, right in the middle between my mom’s birthday … and mine, so of course I took her! Once again I saw the Pops but NOT in Boston! It took moving away again before I got to see them again.
“I really enjoyed the show, and so did my mom,” she said, sharing a picture of them both at the Manchester show.
She’s not able to attend this weekend’s Holiday Pops show for financial reasons but hopes to take her now teenage daughters — who both love “music and musicals” — to next year’s Holiday Pops.
Coming out of the dark
The Holiday Pops has some new features this year, including two popular Mexican Christmas songs composed by Silvino Jaramillo and arranged by orchestrator and conductor Arturo Rodriguez, plus a new medley of holiday spirituals, “The Good News Voyage,” by David Coleman with evocative images by Ashley Bryan projected on screens above the orchestra.
“We always try to add in some new experiences and arrangements … to reflect a broader world view, which has been on all of our minds lately,” Lockhart explains.
The show also will feature the poignant “A Soldier’s Carol: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” composed by Broadway writers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty on the 100th anniversary of the unofficial and ultimately short-lived ceasefire on the Western Front of World War I. For 24 to 36 hours, German and British soldiers emerged from their respective trenches and crossed over the battlefield to exchange greetings, souvenirs and food. It was a moment of humanity in the midst of unspeakable chaos.
“In terms of us all being in separate foxholes this last year …. To my mind, the principal things we celebrate during the holidays is community. We’re part of a larger family. We thought if ever it was a good year to bring back the story, it’s this year,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart, who became the 20th conductor of the Boston Pops at age 35 in 1995, has been the spokesman for an evolving approach to sharing music and engaging new audiences. He’s led more than 2,000 concerts everywhere from hospitals to the Super Bowl, as well as at the Boston Symphony’s summer home, the Tanglewood Music Festival in Lenox, Mass.
Not the same without you
But last year at this time, the Pops, like many in the entertainment industry, turned to virtual programming amid a socially distanced world and grappled with concerns about keeping afloat and reestablishing ties to communities and audiences.
“We can’t do this work without you, and the work is not the same when you’re not here. We learned the really hard way that … with no one in the audience, (that) we missed you terribly,” said Kathryn Sievers, violinist with the Boston Symphony and the Holiday Pops, in a Nov. 23 post on the orchestra’s Facebook page.
At first Boston Pops musicians were filmed from various rooms in their own house. Later the players returned to the Symphony Hall stage but were seated “miles apart from each other” and without an audience to create digital content for last year’s holiday season, he says.
The Pops usually has a schedule of nearly 50 holiday shows in the month of December.
This year, there will be 36, including four with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra in Manchester, Lowell and Worcester, Mass., and Storrs, Conn.
“Given that we were at zero last year, it’s a big improvement,” Lockhart says.
“Basically our bread and butter is a live performance experience. There’s no substitute, whether it’s socially or financially.”
When he talks about the past year, there’s a sense that while things have started up again, it’s still very much in the reboot phase.
“Slowly coming back is the thing I’m most grateful for, and I hope we can keep going,” he says.
Meanwhile, Lockhart said he’s thankful for his family during the tough down time.
His two sons with wife Emiley Zalesky were just 8 and 10 when the pandemic hit — and Lockhart’s carefully structured work schedule fell away.
“Having them as a reason to get up in the morning … It was everything,” he says.