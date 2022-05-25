Memorial Day Weekend Craft Festival takes over Mills Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 30. More than 100 juried vendors will display products, arts and crafts. Admission is free.
Info: castleberryfairs.com
.
The 32nd annual Chowderfest runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the town square at Waterville Valley Resort. Admission is $5-$7.50.
Info: waterville.com or 800-987-7633
.
Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynn Farmer, who stars in Nickelodeon’s hit show “Unfiltered” and is the youngest contestant to have won NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” returns to the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Ave., Hampton, at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $31.50-$51.50.
Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100
.
The Lilac Festival gets a circus theme in downtown Lisbon. It kicks off Friday night with a midway from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday’s schedule includes a parade at 11 a.m. and concerts by Glen Comstock at noon, Matt Tellier at 3 p.m. and Beefstu at 6 p.m. Sunday’s slate includes a magic show with Jason Purdy at noon, a 2 p.m. duck race, a 3 p.m. pie-eating contest, the Sound Doctors concert at 5 p.m., a fire apparatus parade at dusk, and fireworks over the community field.
Info: Facebook page for Lisbon Main Street Inc.
.
A trio of noteworthy concerts:
The Wallflowers are at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St., Laconia, at 8 p.m. Friday ($39-$89, 800 657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com).
The Lumineers play the season opener at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 (mostly resale tickets left; check banknhpavilion.com or livenation.com).
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band perform at 7 tonight and 8 p.m. Friday at the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave., Laconia. (Tickets $45-$113. 603-519-7506 or lakeportopera.com.)
.
Brimfield North Antique Show and Flea Market, featuring more than 300 vendors, comes to New Hampshire this weekend. It takes place at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, Route 43, on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day.
.
Two stellar guitarists are headed to Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St., Derry.
Guitarist Johnny A. plays at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $30-$35.
On Saturday, Gary Hoey goes on stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$40.
Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100
.
Memorial Day Block Party & Touch-A-Truck event, co-hosted by the New Hampshire State Police, rolls into Tanger Outlets in Tilton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. There will be a petting zoo, food trucks, games and giveaways.
Info: tangeroutlet.com